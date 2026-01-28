West Ham agree record-demolishing Paqueta sale and insert key clause – Sources

Lucas Paqueta has forced through his impending and record-breaking move to Flamengo after making it clear to West Ham’s hierarchy that he had little intention of playing for the club again.

David Sullivan’s desire was to keep the Brazilian international, 28, until at least March.

That is when the window in Brazil remains open until, but Paqueta informed senior figures at the club that he wanted to leave immediately, citing urgent family reasons.

Following a tense round of discussions, Flamengo have now brokered a deal worth €42 million, paving the way for Paqueta’s return to Rio de Janeiro.

The move will smash the record for the most expensive signing in the history of the Brazilian leagues.

The current record holder is Gerson who cost €27m when leaving Zenit St. Petersburg for Cruzeiro earlier this window.

A five-year contract will be signed, meaning Paqueta will spend the remainder of his prime years back at his boyhood club.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that West Ham have inserted a protective clause preventing Flamengo from selling Paqueta to Saudi Arabia in the next two transfer windows.

That is a move designed to stop the Brazilian side turning a rapid and huge profit, which would not reflect well on West Ham down the line.

We understand Paqueta is scheduled to fly to Brazil on Wednesday evening as he prepares to complete his move.

Latest West Ham news – Antonin Kinsky

In other news, West Ham are closing in on the loan capture of Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, with TEAMtalk informed that the Czech stopper has now agreed personal terms ahead of a prospective switch to the London Stadium

Elsewhere, and in a move driven by Nuno Espirito Santo, West Ham have announced the £2m signing of Adama Traore from Fulham.

Traore previously worked with Nuno at Wolves and his explosive pace will provide the Hammers boss with a new dynamic off the bench.

