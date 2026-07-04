Bournemouth reach decision on selling Alex Scott to Man Utd for £80m

Alex Scott is one of two midfielders Manchester United are about to try and sign, and two trusted sources have outlined whether a deal can be struck.

After banking Ederson but missing out on Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, Man Utd must cast their net far and wide for signings two and three in central midfield.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the two players up next in Man Utd’s sights are Alex Scott of Bournemouth and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Bournemouth have already rejected an approach for Scott from Arsenal. The Cherries ideal aim is to tie the 22-year-old down to a new and improved contract that contains a release clause. His existing deal has two years left to run.

However, failure to agree an extension could result in a reluctant sale being sanctioned, according to some reports. Regarding cost, Bournemouth are understood to value Scott around the £80m mark.

But according to fresh updates from both the BBC and Ben Jacobs, Bournemouth will NOT sell Scott this summer – even if they fail to agree a new deal with the midfielder.

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Bournemouth WON’T sell Alex Scott

BBC reporter, Nizaar Kinsella, explained on X: ‘Bournemouth have had direct contact from multiple big clubs thought to be Arsenal, Manchester United and Man City.

‘They have said Scott is not for sale under any circumstances this summer.

‘As reported in April, the Cherries had offered Scott a new contract. It was the second such offer with another offer coming into him in March.

‘The idea is Scott will stay even if he doesn’t end up signing a deal with his current one ending in 2028.’

Jacobs reported much the same on X, though did stress clubs are still going to test Bournemouth’s resolve in the coming days.

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‘Bournemouth have been clear with Alex Scott that they don’t wish to sell,’ wrote Jacobs.

‘Understand a new contract was offered in March/April and talks set to continue this summer.

‘Bournemouth content whether Scott signs a new contract, likely with a release clause, or continues on the existing one.

‘Manchester United expected to explore a move. Scott also on Arsenal’s radar. Andrea Berta already made an approach and was told Bournemouth don’t want to sell. Scott also appreciated by Manchester City and Chelsea.

‘Clubs set to test Bournemouth’s resolve in the coming days.’