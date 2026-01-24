Chelsea have made an offer for a Real Madrid attacking gem, according to a Spanish report, which has claimed that Los Blancos are open to sending him to Stamford Bridge, but TEAMtalk urges fans not to get ahead of themselves.

Liam Rosenior is now in charge of Chelsea, having been appointed the club’s manager earlier this month, and he has made a strong start. The Blues have won three of their four matches in all competitions under the former Strasbourg manager, with the London club aiming to finish in the Premier League top four and also go far in the Champions League this season.

Chelsea have a very strong squad, especially in attack, where Rosenior can call upon, as things stand, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, Tyrique George, Estevao and Pedro Neto on the wings, with Joao Pedro also able to play out wide.

However, it seems that Chelsea are in the market for a right-winger, with Fichajes reporting that Chelsea have taken a shine to Real Madrid star Franco Mastantuono.

The Spanish media outlet has claimed that Chelsea have made an ‘offer’ to sign Mastantuono on loan from Los Blancos for the rest of the season.

The Blues’ bid is ‘generating internal debate’ at Real Madrid, who are considering the offer and sending the winger to Stamford Bridge to aid his development.

Madrid signed Mastantuono from River Plate in the summer of 2025.

The 18-year-old Argentina international has scored three goals and given one assist in 20 appearances for Los Blancos, with former Madrid scout Manolo Romero describing Mastantuono as “the best signing” the club made in the summer of 2025 on Cadena SER this week.

Real Madrid UNLIKELY to let Franco Mastantuono leave

In football, you just never know, so we cannot say for certain that Mastantuono will not leave Madrid in the final days of the January transfer window.

Not many expected Enzo Maresca to be sacked as the Chelsea manager on New Year’s Day or Ruben Amorim to leave Manchester United so quickly after falling out with his bosses.

Tottenham Hotspur are also in the process of striking a shock deal with Liverpool for Andy Robertson.

There are always surprises when the transfer window is open, but an exit for Mastantuono now would come as a huge surprise.

Mastantuono started for Madrid in their 6-1 hammering of AS Monaco at Estadio Bernabeu in the Champions League in midweek.

The winger’s performance was hugely impressive, and given that Madrid are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League this season, it is hard to see Arbeloa being open to letting him leave.

Moreover, Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, and its reports always need to be treated with extreme caution.

Given how Chelsea try to snap up young and promising players, it would not be a surprise if the Premier League club were indeed keen on Mastantuono.

However, it is hard to see Madrid being open to any sort of deal for the Argentine gem.

