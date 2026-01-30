Arsenal completing sale for £30m loss TODAY as club confirm second agreement DONE

Arsenal will finalise a huge loss-making sale later today, while the club have also confirmed a second agreement is done.

It’s inarguable Arsenal’s biggest strength right now is their defence, and it’s no coincidence that is the area of Mikel Arteta’s squad that has received colossal investment over the past few years.

However, the influx of high quality new players has bumped a few of the old guard down the pecking order. Ben White is one, but even further down the ladder is Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian left-back, 29, was loaned out to Nottingham Forest last summer, but will be recalled after featuring sparingly.

The intention was always to find a new exit solution and a new loan with Dutch giant Ajax was quickly agreed.

But with Zinchenko out of contract at season’s end, the decision was made between the clubs to turn Zinchenko’s loan into a permanent move.

Talks to do just that begun and according to Fabrizio Romano, a breakthrough has now been made.

Taking to X, Romano confirmed Zinchenko will fly to Amsterdam on Friday to complete his permanent transfer.

Zicnehnko cost £32m (add-ons included) when signed from Manchester City back in 2022. Per Romano, Arsenal have accepted a huge loss on the player, with Ajax paying just €1.5m / £1.3m plus add-ons.

To put that number into context, Liverpool and Tottenham have agreed in principle a £5m plus add-ons fee for the transfer of Andy Robertson, who is nearly three years older than Zinchenko and also out of contract in the summer.

Romano wrote: “Oleksandr Zinchenko will fly to Amsterdam on Friday to sign in as new Ajax player. Deal becomes permanent from Arsenal for €1.5m fee plus add-ons linked to UCL.”

Second Arsenal deal DONE

On Friday morning, Arsenal confirmed uber-talented youngster, Max Dowman, has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Gunners.

Dowman is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects of his age group in all of world football. And in an era where academy raids are increasingly common, Arsenal have taken the first steps towards ensuring Dowman’s future will remain in north London.

A club statement began: “We are pleased to announce that Max Dowman has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club that will lead to him signing professional terms when he turns 17 in December.”

Upon signing the agreement, Dowman said: “This means everything to me and my family. We all support Arsenal and I really feel like I belong here. I’d like to thank all my coaches, teammates and, most importantly, my family and friends, who have got me to where I am today.

“I’ve been at the club my whole life, so this really means a lot. There’s such a clear pathway here, players who have come through our academy, like Bukayo, Myles and Ethan, who all really inspire me. It’s amazing to have role models so close that have experienced the same thing that I have. I’m now so excited to continue to work hard with my development.”

