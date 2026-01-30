Leeds United still retain hope of securing the signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen after an astonishing 24 hours saw Crystal Palace first agree a deal and then back away entirely, with sources making clear the Whites’ stance on a move for the Wolves striker.

Strand Larsen has become one of the most wanted men in the final weeks of the January transfer window. After we exclusively broke the news back on January 15 that Wolves were open to his sale and Leeds United had been contacted by intermediaries over a deal, it emerged last Friday that Daniel Farke’s side had seen an initial offer rejected.

Following discussions between the club, it then emerged that the Whites then increased that offer, putting £33m with £6m in add-ons on the table, which, although hadn’t been rejected, was not accepted either.

And knowing Crystal Palace were also in hot pursuit of the Norway international, owing to their likely loss of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wolves’ patience appeared to pay off when the Eagles verbally saw a £45m plus £5m bid accepted.

However, having also reached an agreement with Aston Villa over a move for Evan Guessand, a player the Eagles had moved for back in the summer, it emerged on Thursday afternoon that Palace are not in a position to sign both, unless a deal for Mateta goes through.

Off the back of that, sources have revealed there are now serious doubts as to whether Palace will sign Strand Larsen at all. And to further cast doubts on the prospects of a deal happening, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook claims that, as things stand, that £50m transfer proposal from the Eagles is now OFF.

So what now for Leeds, and what are their chances of signing the 75-goal striker?

As we understand it, the Leeds bid, worth that £39m, does remain on the table. Furthermore, the Whites have made it known to Wolves and the player’s representatives, who is, by coincidence, a Leeds fan, that they are very much keen on his signing.

However, the ball is now very much in Wolves’ court. Leeds look unlikely to increase their offer and hope their patience ultimately pays off. For Wolves, they must now decide whether to accept Leeds’ proposal, or wait it out and see if Palace come back in.

As we write, TEAMtalk understands that there has been no change in Leeds’ position, nor has the club expressed a willingness to raise their offer in light of Palace’s initial agreement…

Leeds striker options reduced after Nmecha injury

Behind the scenes, though, Farke will be hoping the move to bring Strand Larsen to Elland Road pays off.

The Whites, who recently switched to a 3-5-2 formation to great effect go into Saturday’s clash against Arsenal with Lukas Nmecha facing another stint on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

The German striker has proved a useful addition for the Whites, scoring five goals, but is prone to injuries and his latest absence means Dominic Calvert-Lewin, so often Leeds’ go-to man this season, will lead the line against the Gunners.

That lack of firepower alongside him – and with the manager clearly no longer trusting Joel Piroe – has seen Leeds switch to a 3-5-1-1 formation recently, with Brenden Aaronson asked to provide support for Calvert-Lewin and break between the lines.

But Farke will know he is only one Calvert-Lewin injury away from his system falling down. And with their Premier League lives at stake, the club are running a big risk over the remaining matches of the season.

Discussing his side’s injury issues, Farke said on Thursday: “Jaka [Bijol] will definitely also miss the Arsenal game, he’s progressing in his rehab.

“We hope to have him back probably on the other side of the Nottingham game, perhaps there’s a little chance [for that game]. We will also miss Lukas Nmecha, he reported some problems with his hamstring in the warm-up at Everton.

“I would have been tempted to bring him on. Not a major thing, he will definitely also miss the Arsenal game. We hope we have him back for the Nottingham game, there’s a good chance.

“Gabi Gudmundsson has progressed further on, much better than expected. He was not in team training yet but we have two more days. There is perhaps even a little chance he makes it for this game.”

Latest Leeds news: Huge contract update; Raheem Sterling transfer chances

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Leeds are ready to open new contract talks with one of their most important players in the coming weeks and, with his form attracting attention, the Whites are prepared to offer him a substantial pay-hike.

Elsewhere, Leeds are being linked with a late window swoop to sign Raheem Sterling – and sources have explained the factors that will determine where the 82-times capped England winger will play next and having held talks with three sides already.

Finally, Harry Wilson’s decision over the long-term future at Fulham is not expected to be influenced by a move for Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, but Premier League clubs are waiting to strike should he become available.

