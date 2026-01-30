Liverpool have been given the chance to sign Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has been warned by Bayern Munich that their contract offer will remain on the table for only a matter of weeks – not months – as pressure grows on the defender to make a decision, amid strong links to Liverpool amongst other clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

Bayern sporting chief Max Eberl has been driving a major renewal push behind the scenes, securing fresh terms for Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala in recent months. The club now want clarity from Upamecano, whose current deal expires in the summer, and sources say the message delivered to the Frenchman has been blunt: sign soon, or the offer disappears.

Bayern are adamant the proposal will not be improved, and the 27‑year‑old has been told the club will move on if he does not commit in the coming weeks.

Upamecano is weighing up his options carefully, and he is fully aware of what is available to him.

Our sources can reveal that talks have already taken place with several major clubs outside Germany – discussions he is entitled to hold given his contract situation.

We can confirm that Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan have all spoken to Upamecano’s camp, with prospective terms outlined as part of exploratory conversations.

Sources close to the situation have told us that, while Bayern remain confident a new deal can be agreed, there is genuine concern inside the club about the level of interest being shown – particularly from England, where financial packages could rival or even surpass what Bayern have put forward.

Only a handful of clubs worldwide can match Bayern’s current offer, but the possibility of leaving on a free transfer opens the door to a significant signing‑on fee – something firmly in the thinking of the player and his representatives.

For now, the clock is ticking. Bayern want a swift answer, rival giants are circling, and Upamecano must decide whether his future lies in Munich or elsewhere.

DON’T MISS: Five-man Liverpool fire sale to follow Xabi Alonso appointment as players fighting for futures revealed

Why Liverpool are chasing Upamecano

In terms of Liverpool’s interest, it’s no secret that the Reds will sign one and potentially even two new centre-backs next summer.

The Anfield outfit had intended to sign Marc Guehi via free agency before Manchester City swooped earlier this month, and with the possibility of Ibrahima Konate also walking away for nothing, Liverpool could end up being woefully short of quality options alongside skipper Virgil van Dijk.

France international Upamecano has been a real standout in Bavaria, being named in three of the past five Bundesliga teams of the season to showcase his qualities.

And in terms of a potential exit, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg recently set pulses racing when declaring the reason Upamecano still hasn’t officially put pen to paper is because he’s “waiting” for Liverpool or Real Madrid to come knocking.

Plettenberg explained: “Everyone is waiting for his commitment, his signature. His contract is ready. But Bayern Munich will not improve their offer.

“Upamecano can sign it, [taking him until] 2030 or 2031. There’s a release clause included from the summer of 2027. He can earn €20m euros gross per year and receive a big signing fee, together with his agent.

“But Bayern is waiting for weeks, they want a decision soon. But my opinion is he’s waiting for Liverpool, for Real Madrid.

“Liverpool is interested in Upamecano, we can confirm that.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Liverpool news: Salah stay; Slot sack latest

Liverpool have been told they could only persuade Mohamed Salah to stick around for another season at Anfield beyond this one if they decide to sack Arne Slot.

Elsewhere, despite reportedly contacting Xabi Alonso, Liverpool have NO INTENTION of sacking Slot, with a top Reds reporter detailing four convincing reasons why.

Finally, Jeremie Frimpong added to Liverpool’s lengthy injury list in defence on Wednesday night, and Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the Reds’ plans to sign a new right-back in the final days of the winter window.