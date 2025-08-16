How Arsenal ‘believe’ Benjamin Sesko will fare at Man Utd as Viktor Gyokeres ‘argument’ claim emerges

A reliable journalist has reported what Arsenal’s data team truly thinks of Benjamin Sesko after the Gunners abandoned their pursuit of the striker before he joined Manchester United to work under Ruben Amorim, while a revelation has been made about the division that Viktor Gyokeres initially caused at the north London club.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd were on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window, and the two clubs eventually got deals done for top marksmen. While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signed Gyokeres from Sporting CP, Man Utd handed Amorin Slovenia international star Sesko, who moved from RB Leipzig.

Arsenal looked at signing Sesko before they turned towards Gyokeres, who worked with Amorim at Sporting CP.

Amorim wanted to sign Gyokeres for Man Utd, but in the end, the Portuguese boss got Sesko.

Sesko and Gyokeres will play against each other this weekend, as Man Utd take on Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Independent journalist, Miguel Delaney, has reported that despite Sesko joining Man Utd, the Arsenal data team rate the 22-year-old highly and believe that he could be another Alexander Isak, who joined Newcastle United from Real Sociedad in 2022 and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The well-connected source has also revealed the extent to which Arsenal followed Sesko.

Delaney wrote in his Inside Football email newsletter (12:44pm, August 15): “Before every individual match, Mikel Arteta is said to ‘almost give himself a headache’ poring over details on each possible opposition player, but he might not need to be too strenuous on Benjamin Sesko.

“Arsenal likely know far, far more about the Manchester United striker than his new club. Arteta’s staff did an extraordinary amount of work on the 22-year-old.

“They did reconnaissance on absolutely every element of his career and life for 18 months, to the point that Arsenal officials developed favourite spots in Leipzig.

“That made it all the more surprising when they suddenly deviated from signing Sesko in early June. Their data staff still think he can be ‘outstanding’.

“The other side to that, of course, is that Ruben Amorim knows Viktor Gyokeres much better than Arsenal. He had him for over a year at Sporting, with the Portuguese offering crucial coaching insights that the Swede feels were crucial to supercharging his career.

“Such was the connection that, as recently as February, Gyokeres was considered as a certainty to sign for United.”

READ NEXT: 🔴⚪ Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Viktor Gyokeres ‘argument’ at Arsenal

While Man Utd will be expected to give Sesko time to develop, given that he is only 22, Arsenal will have high hopes of Gyokeres right from day one.

The 27-year-old Sweden international flourished in Portugal during his time at Sporting CP, and scored 54 goals and gave 13 assists in 52 matches in all competitions last season.

According to Delaney, it was Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta who pushed for Gyokeres and won the ‘argument’ over who to sign – the Swede or Sesko.

Delaney added: “The 27-year-old’s belated development is one other reason why Arsenal initially looked like signing Sesko.

“Their staff went back and forth on this, to the point that both players justifiably thought they were joining Arteta’s side right into June. United, at that point, weren’t as active in searching for a striker.

“The reason Arsenal ultimately went for Gyokeres was because new sporting director Andrea Berta clinched the argument.

“Leipzig were totally intransigent on Sesko’s price in a way that wasn’t anticipated after a year of contact, and Berta felt €80m was far too much.

“While Arsenal’s data staff believe Sesko had a very high ceiling, and could possibly be another Isak, potential isn’t a guarantee. Gyokeres was closer to what they wanted for the ‘here and now’.

“By the time that deal was done, Sesko made sense for United. He only wanted to go there. United recruitment guru Christopher Vivell greatly pushed for the deal, given he knows Sesko well himself from his own seven years at Red Bull.

“Amorim was meanwhile hugely insistent on getting that striker next, after the primary targets Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo had been secured.

“The Portuguese loves Sesko’s power and hold-up play. At the same time, Arsenal have been adapting to how Gyokeres thrives off early passes.”

Latest Arsenal news: Man Utd winger U-turn, Eze hesitancy truth

Arsenal initially looked at signing a Man Utd winger this summer, but the Gunners eventually decided against a deal for the international, who has now agreed on personal terms with Chelsea.

An Arsenal star has three clubs chasing him, with the north London club ready to cash in on him if they get a suitable offer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has revealed why Arsenal are hesitant over a deal for Eberechi Eze, who is also in talks with Tottenham Hotspur, with last season’s Europa League winners negotiating a fee with Crystal Palace.

Who is better – Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres?