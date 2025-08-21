Arsenal book Eberechi Eze ‘medical’ as ‘shock’ Tottenham swap deal plan emerges

Arsenal have beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Eberechi Eze, with the Crystal Palace star to undergo a medical with the Gunners this week, according to two sources, as Thomas Frank’s plan to sacrifice a £60million (€69.2m, $80.7m), star to bring the attacking midfielder to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is revealed.

Despite Tottenham being confident of signing Eze, the Palace attacking midfielder is heading to Arsenal instead. Following the injury to Kai Havertz, Arsenal resumed talks for Eze on Wednesday and quickly wrapped up a deal for the England international attacking midfielder.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has given the deal his traditional ‘Here we go’, while The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, has reported that Eze will undergo a medical at Arsenal after playing for Palace against Fredrikstad at Selhurst Park in the first leg of the Conference League play-off round tie on Thursday.

The deal is worth £68million (€78.5m, $91.5m), a claim backed by TBR journalist Graeme Bailey, who has reported that Arsenal have booked a medical for the 27-year-old on Friday.

Bailey told TBR: “I can confirm that Arsenal have agreed terms with Palace – it is the £68 million that Tottenham were willing to do. It had just needed talks about payment terms, but they are now agreed.

“Eze will feature for Palace on Thursday before having a medical at Arsenal on Friday. That’s the plan. Whether Eze does play remains to be seen.”

Bailey added: “Eze is really excited, it’s one of those situations where it has worked out as he wanted.

“As we know from the off, Arsenal were always Eze’s first choice.

“The main stumbling block was that they saw him as a 10 – it was not the fact that they did not like him. The Havertz injury has changed that.”

According to The Daily Mail and Sky Sports, Tottenham were planning to offer Richarlison to Palace to sweeten the deal for Eze, but that did not work.

The Daily Mail noted that Tottenham were considering a ‘shock’ swap deal involving Richarlison and Eze for manager Frank to then make a move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

Sky Sports made a similar claim about Richarlison, who has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2022 when he joined from Everton for an initial fee of £50m (€69.2m, $80.7m) with a further £10m (€11.5m, $13.4m) in add-ons.

READ NEXT: 🔴⚪ Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Ramon Vega reacts to Tottenham missing out on Eze to Arsenal

Tottenham fans are hugely disappointed that Eze is on his way to bitter north London rivals Arsenal.

With Son Heung-min leaving for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison on the sidelines for the long term after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, Tottenham need to sign a new attacker before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Eze is an attacking midfielder by trade, but the 27-year-old England international is also able to play as a left-winger.

The Palace playmaker would have been a perfect signing for Spurs, but with the star now on his way to Arsenal, former Spurs centre-back Ramon Vega has vented his anger and frustration on X.

If this is happening, I do hope not! Then I’m sorry; it’s a shambles again for not getting this over the line for a few million more. https://t.co/X1SwasiISv — Ramon Vega (@Ramon_Vega71) August 20, 2025

Vega added: “Why are we trying to become the laughing stock of the town again?

“I hoped that after our positive first win in the Premier League campaign, we would build a bigger squad to compete in all competitions this season!

“Let’s hope they’re still doing it.”

Vega continued: “You know that a key player like Maddison is out for the season, so you don’t hesitate to get a replacement as soon as one becomes available, since we had that opportunity. Crazy to believe this!”

Latest Arsenal news: Eze decision explained, Rodrygo D-day

The reasons why Eze has chosen Arsenal over Tottenham have been revealed, with the Gunners organising a medical for the Palace attacking midfielder.

Arsenal have learned when Rodrygo will make a final decision on his future, with Real Madrid now seemingly ready to sell the Brazil international winger.

A top Serie A forward has held talks with Arsenal and Tottenham after his dream club could not muster up the money to sign him.

Why Arsenal are paying £68m for Eberechi Eze