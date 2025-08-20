Real Madrid are willing to sell Rodrygo after Xabi Alonso snubbed him against Osasuna, claims a source, as Arsenal learn when the Brazilian star would make a final decision as the Gunners search for a replacement for the injured Kai Havertz.

Rodrygo is a player in demand, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City all linked with the Madrid forward at various points in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been looking at Rodrygo as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has left for Bayern Munich, while the Spanish press has been adamant about Tottenham’s interest in the Brazil international forward.

Man City showed an interest in Rodrygo, with manager Pep Guardiola a big fan of the Madrid ace, but with Savinho not leaving for Tottenham, that option is now off the table.

Arsenal have emerged as an option for Rodrygo, with the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta, planning to make a loan bid for the 24-year-old.

Rodrygo would be an option for Arsenal for the left wing, especially as the Brazilian prefers to play in that role, but with Leandro Trossard agreeing a new deal with a better pay-package and Gabriel Martinelli still at the Emirates Stadium, that might not be possible.

However, Havertz is injured now, with Arsenal looking for new attacking options.

Rodrygo played 10 times as a centre-forward for Madrid last season, while in the 2023/24 campaign, the Brazilian ace scored 15 goals and gave eight assists in 45 appearances as a striker, as Madrid won LaLiga and the Champions League.

Arsenal’s chances of signing Rodrygo have been boosted by Madrid manager Alonso leaving him as an unused substitute against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

Brahim Diaz started on the right wing and Vinicius Junior was deployed on the left, as Madrid won their opening LaLiga game 1-0.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that Rodrygo not playing at all against Osasuna indicates that Madrid are ready to sell him this summer.

Balague wrote on X at 11:37am on August 20: “Rodrygo did not play yesterday against Osasuna, two players were preferred ahead of him in the right wing (Brahim and Mastantuono)

“What does that mean? Real Madrid would like to sell him. But he has not told them he wants to go. Real has got no offers from anyone yet.

“If he goes, he would want to go to a very top team. If he stays, he will have to accept his secondary role. At this time, the situation is stuck, nothing is moving.”

Balague added: “For future reference —Rodrygo favourite position is the left hand side of the attack.

“At Madrid used by Vini and when he is replaced, like yesterday, by centre forward Gonzalo, Mbappe uses that space.”

Final Rodrygo decision on August 24 – report

According to Marca, the match against Real Oviedo will decide if Rodrygo stays at Madrid or leaves.

Madrid will take on Oviedo in their second LaLiga game of the season on Sunday, August 24.

The Spanish publication has noted that Rodrygo will have ‘to make a crucial decision’ after the match if he does not feature, as a place in the Brazil squad is at stake ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Marca has noted how Alonso did not use Rodrygo much at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup – the winger made just one start in the competition – and ordered the former Santos star to stop warming up and return to the bench against Osasuna.

After the game, Alonso said about his decision not to play Rodrygo: “These are match decisions. The way the match was going, we needed another profile. There have been no decisions for the future.

“Nothing is going on. The Club World Cup was a different context because of the competition it was. Today it’s just one game, we can leave the rest behind.

“What counts is this season and of course I’m counting on Rodrygo. It’s just one game, we shouldn’t read too far into the future.

“If he gets those minutes in three months’ time, I’ll be able to answer you with more certainty. Today it was just the circumstances of the game and my decisions.”

