Manchester United are ready to make a massive bid for a Real Madrid superstar after Ruben Amorim held internal ‘conversations’ about him, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses whether the Red Devils would be able to prise the midfielder away from the Santiago Bernabeu before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

After strengthening their attacking unit with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Bejamin Sesko, Man Utd are now on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and a new midfielder.

Andre Onana has failed to convince since his move from Inter Milan in 2023, Casemiro is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season (although there is an option for a further year) and is 33 years of age now.

TEAMtalk understands that Carlos Baleba is Man Utd’s top target in defensive midfield, but Brighton and Hove Albion are adamant that they will not sell the Cameroon international this summer.

Adam Wharton is a potential alternative option for Man Utd, but Crystal Palace are unlikely to be receptive to a sale of the midfielder, especially with Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze likely to leave for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively, before the window closes.

According to Fichajes, this has led Man Utd to pursue their interest in Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga had injury problems last season, and with Xabi Alonso now in charge of Madrid, it is not guaranteed that the 22-year-old France international will be a regular in the first team.

The Spanish news outlet has reported that Man Utd are now ‘considering the option of presenting a proposal close to €80million (£69.1m, $93.4m) for Camavinga, described as “a player with extraordinary qualities” who “can play anywhere on the pitch” by former Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

‘The team needs a player with energy, judgment, and who can provide balance. Camavinga has those qualities,’ Amorim said ‘in internal conversations’, claims the report.

Fichajes has noted that Madrid want at least €80m (£69.1m, $93.4m) for Camavinga, and that is the sum that Man Utd are willing to offer for the left-footed Frenchman, who is a midfielder by trade but has also operated as a left-back for Los Blancos.

Could Real Madrid sell Eduardo Camavinga to Man Utd?

While Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, Camavinga has been linked with Man Utd before.

With Man Utd on the hunt for a new midfielder, it would be remiss to think that the Premier League giants would not at least consider Camavinga, who has been at Madrid since 2021 and has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each with Los Blancos.

However, it is hard to see Madrid sell Camavinga this summer, especially after a more reliable news outlet, Cadena SER, reported that Alonso does not want him to leave.

Camavinga’s entourage has made it clear that the midfielder will stay at Madrid, despite having offers from the Premier League.

The midfielder is injured at the moment and will not be part of the Madrid squad that will take on Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in their first LaLiga game of the season.

