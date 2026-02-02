Arsenal ‘deadline day bid’ for striker has just gone in – and Gunners have a HUGE advantage

Arsenal have made a bid for Blackburn Rovers striker Igor Tyjon, according to a journalist, and the Gunners have an advantage in the race for the teenager.

The Sun reported on January 10 that Arsenal are ‘the favourites’ to sign Tyjon from Blackburn Rovers in the winter transfer window.

The report claimed Arsenal have been trying to secure the services of Tyjon since the summer of 2024 and have had multiple bids rejected.

Man Utd are also said to be in the race for Tyjon, who has been on the books of Blackburn since 2023 and is out of contract at Rovers at the end of the season.

Journalist Alan Nixon has now reported on Patreon that Arsenal have made ‘a deadline day bid’ for Tyjon.

The north London club are said to have ‘offered just over £1 million in total’ for the 17-year-old striker.

Blackburn, though, want more than that, but they are also aware that the striker is out of contract at the end of the season.

According to Nixon, though, Blackburn ‘may do business before close of play’.

The report adds: ‘Rovers would be more inclined to trade if the extra money went on a striker of their own. But they have currently been firing blanks.’

Arsenal have Igor Tyjon advantage

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s Exclusives Editor, Harry Watkinson, that Tyjon is refusing to sign a new contract with Blackburn because he eyes a move to a bigger club.

Blackburn will know that today is the time to cash in on the teenager and get a decent transfer fee for him.

Arsenal making a bid for Tyjon on the final day of the winter transfer window indicates that manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are fully conscious of the Premier League club holding all the cards.

The ball is now in Blackburn’s court. With Arsenal the only club having made a bid for Tyjon on transfer deadline day, Rovers need to make a decision very, very soon about Tyjon, who has made three appearances for the club’s first team so far in his career.

