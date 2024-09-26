Manuel Locatelli insists he has no regrets about rejecting a potential move to Arsenal three years ago, but still speaks favourably about Mikel Arteta and his side.

The now Juventus midfielder was a top target for a number of clubs after helping Italy win the European Championship in 2021, having also shone in previous seasons at Sassuolo.

Arsenal were known to be one of the clubs after his signature but it was Juve who won that race as Locatelli preferred a switch to Turn instead.

However, he’s not had the best of times with the Serie A giants as Juventus have won just one Coppa Italia since his arrival three years ago.

They have also won two of their first five Serie A games, but the other three have been goalless draws under new manager Thiago Motta.

And, speaking in an interview with Tuttosport, Locatelli was asked if he regretted his decision to turn down a move to The Emirates, to which he bluntly replied: “No.

“But I love watching football, and I like watching their games and I respect their coach, Arteta.”

Boyhood Juve fan Locatelli reveals love of the game

It was no great surprise that Locatelli ended up choosing Juventus over Arsenal, given that he grew up a fan of the Turin giants, while he also spoke passionately about his love for the game as a whole.

“I live it every day and I say it with my heart. Every day I get to the pitch I’m happy to train, to do extra work in the gym, for me it’s a lot of passion,” he added.

“I like watching the games, the Champions League but also the Serie B matches. I love football, I watch the other footballers.

“I have matured a lot, as a person and a player. In these three years I had to be more consistent. I am always the first to question myself so I have another year to improve. I am here every day for this.”

Locatelli and Juve will be looking to grab their third win of the season when they head to Genoa in the league on Saturday.

Real target Saliba swoop as Arteta eyes Wirtz deal

In other Arsenal news, Real Madrid are considering a move for centre-back William Saliba but the Gunners have no intention of allowing him to leave, per reports.

According to Football Transfers, Carlo Ancelotti’s side hold a ‘concrete interest’ in Saliba, but Arsenal are not willing to sell him ‘for any price.’

This is despite the fact that Real Madrid are willing to offer a player to sweeten the deal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are aiming to make a huge statement in the transfer market next summer by beating a host of other major clubs including Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City to Florian Wirtz, a sensational report has claimed.

German source Bild have now provided a big update on Wirtz’s future amid all the transfer speculation.

