Arsenal star urges Arteta to give him long-term contract after title disappointment

An Arsenal man has sent a message to Mikel Arteta

David Raya is hopeful Arsenal will keep him beyond the end of the season after establishing himself as a key player under Mikel Arteta.

After starring for Brentford, the goalkeeper moved to Arsenal in August last year. The Gunners signed him on an initial loan worth £3million and have the option to make the transfer permanent for a further £27m this summer.

Raya spent the first few games of his Arsenal career on the bench but soon forced his way into the starting eleven. After some early concerns, the Spaniard has proven his worth by making some top-class saves and also improving Arsenal’s ability to play out from the back.

Raya has won the Premier League’s Golden Glove award after keeping 16 clean sheets in 32 appearances, helping Arsenal get close to winning the title yet again.

However, for the second year running, it ended in disappointment for Mikel Arteta’s side as Manchester City beat West Ham United 3-1 on the final day to win an historic fourth consecutive title.

Following Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Everton, which ultimately was not enough to lift the Prem crown, Raya was asked whether he will continue playing at the Emirates next season.

The shot-stopper replied: “I don’t want to think too much about the future.

“It’s not up to me. It’s up to the club and Mikel. If my performances have been good enough, hopefully, they will offer me a contract.”

Arsenal transfers: David Raya set to join permanently

Several outlets have previously reported that Arteta has been very impressed by Raya and is almost certain to greenlight the 28-year-old’s permanent arrival this summer.

As a result, previous No 1 Aaron Ramsdale looks set to leave Arsenal in order to become a regular starter once again.

Ramsdale has picked up surprise interest from Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea in the past, but they are not currently active in the transfer chase.

Last week, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Newcastle United are in pole position to sign the Englishman after making contact for him.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been impressed by Jason Steele at Brighton and could make him their new backup for Raya.

