Aston Villa are being urged to brace themselves for top European clubs moving for key midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, with the Belgian described as a ‘perfect fit’ for Bayern Munich.

Having won the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season awards during the 2024/25 campaign, Tielemans has not quite been at his sparkling best this season, although he continues to play a pivotal role in Unai Emery’s engine room.

The Belgium international was, however, at the top of his game in the recent Europa League thumping of Nottingham Forest and was one of Aston Villa‘s better performers in the disappointing 2-2 draw with Burnley over the weekend.

Despite only scoring once and notching seven assists in 32 appearances this term, Tielemans‘ form does appear to be on the rise heading into this summer’s World Cup, where he will captain Belgium.

Strong performances on the biggest stage in North America could end up being bad news for Villa, especially if Belgian commentator Jelle Tack, speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, has anything to do with it.

Indeed, Tack is backing the 28-year-old to land a summer move to Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich or another Euro heavyweight, with Tielemans now ready for a bigger stage.

The former Leicester City star is currently under contract until 2028, although Villa are actively pursuing a new deal. Indeed, Tielemans revealed Emery himself even visited him at his house to convince him to sign.

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Tielemans tipped for Bayern switch

Tack has sounded alarm bells at Villa Park, though, telling Het Nieuwsblad: “Tielemans brings calmness on the ball, dictates the tempo and can put someone through on goal with a single pass. He is the complete package and, as it were, directs play from the cockpit.

“I find it hard to imagine that there haven’t been any offers yet. As far as I’m concerned, he can be ambitious.

“Aston Villa are fifth, but they aren’t part of the traditional ‘big six’ in England. Tielemans can hold his own at any top club.

“When I see the players at Bayern Munich, I think he’d fit in perfectly there. Those are teams that could certainly use him.”

Should any club look to make a move for the Belgian, it will almost certainly cost them more than his current value on Transfermarkt of just €35million (£30m / $41m).

Another worrying Villa exit could also be goalkeeper Emi Martinez, with a move to replace Alisson at Liverpool now starting to gain some serious momentum.

In more positive news, Villa have been given a lift in their efforts to sign a highly-rated Serie A defender, who admits he ‘wouldn’t rule out’ a move to a bigger club this summer.