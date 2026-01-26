Huge Aston Villa relief as Euro giants shun elite Emery star in favour of Premier League rival

Unai Emery is set to retain one of his most important Aston Villa players

Fresh reports from Italy claim that Serie A giants Inter Milan have decided that a top Aston Villa star, who was very much on their radar, ‘does not have the characteristics they are looking for’, with a move for a Premier League rival now much more likely.

Villa stopper Emi Martinez is the player in question, with our very own Fraser Fletcher revealing recently that the player’s representatives have been in ‘discussions’ with Inter over a potential switch to the San Siro.

He has played a leading role in Aston Villa’s success this season, keeping six clean sheets in 19 Premier League appearances so far as Unai Emery’s men have gatecrashed the fight between Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

While there has been plenty of noise around the 33-year-old’s future, sources close to Villa indicate a clear preference to retain Martinez until the summer, when changes to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) offer greater financial flexibility.

However, a new report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has dismissed the ongoing speculation linking Martinez with a switch to the Nerazzurri, who have Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario at the top of their wishlist.

The report adds that ‘Inter have not had any talks with Villa over the Argentine’ and that they ‘do not believe the goalkeeper has the characteristics they are looking for’.

Should the report be accurate, that’s good news for Villa but not necessarily for Tottenham, as Inter continue their hunt for a replacement for Yann Sommer.

Gazzetta adds that Vicario came very close to joining Inter back in 2023 before Spurs to seal a deal for the former Empoli man.

The outlet adds that the 29-year-old Italy international would be happy to return to Italy at the end of the season, while Spurs are also said to have already lined up a potential replacement in Roma star Mile Svilar.

As for Villa, however, the news that Inter are set to be knocking on Tottenham’s door instead this summer has at least allayed Martinez exit concerns – for now.

