Liverpool reach decision on selling Alisson to Juventus after worrying flaw exposed again

Liverpool have decided what to do with Alisson Becker amid confirmed and growing interest from Juventus, and the decision has direct consequences for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Alisson remains one of the world’s best goalkeepers, though those who watch Liverpool regularly will have noticed one aspect of his game isn’t what it once was.

His distribution has been uncharacteristically wayward throughout the campaign, and against Wolves on Tuesday night, it cost the Reds again.

Alisson’s errant mid-range pass out from the back deep into injury-time went straight to a Wolves player. After a quick headed pass to Andre, the midfielder marauded towards Liverpool’s box unchallenged before firing a deflected shot past the stricken goalkeeper.

It wasn’t the first time Alisson with his feet has left Liverpool fans shaking their heads this season, and probably won’t be the last.

Summer signing Mamardashvili is champing at the bit for opportunities, though it’s highly unlikely they’ll come this season.

Indeed, the fact Arne Slot selected Alisson for the recent FA Cup clash with Brighton – an obvious opportunity to rotate – spoke volumes.

TEAMtalk were first to break news of Mamardashvili seriously considering requesting a loan exit for next season. The giant Georgian has grown increasingly frustrated with his lack of action at Anfield.

And with numerous reports in Italy confirming Juventus want to sign Alisson as a colossal upgrade on Michele Di Gregorio, the pieces for an overhaul in Liverpool’s goalkeeping department appeared to be falling into place.

But according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool have no intention of cashing in on Alisson at season’s end.

O’Rourke declared: ‘Liverpool have no plans to lose the Brazil international this summer, after recent reports emerged around Juventus‘ interest in his services.’

What’s more, O’Rourke claimed Juve would struggle to finance the move – both in terms of transfer fee and player wages – if they fail to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Juventus currently sit sixth in Serie A, four points off fourth-placed Roma.

With Alisson now on course to remain at Anfield for one more season at least, the chances of Mamardashvili requesting that loan exit are growing.

Whether Liverpool accept any such request is another matter entirely, and if other elements of Alisson’s game begin to decline next year too, Mamardashvili might find himself promoted into the starting eleven even if his Brazilian teammate is in the building.

