Exclusive: Chelsea at loggerheads after Conor Gallagher contract ultimatum; Pochettino raging with Tottenham lurking

Chelsea have told Conor Gallagher he must reduce his wage demands or face being sold

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Conor Gallagher has been informed by Chelsea that he must drop his wage demands or face being sold in the summer.

The England star is a key target for Tottenham and they are ready to pounce should he become available in the upcoming transfer window.

Gallagher has been in negotiations with Chelsea for some time over a contract extension – with his current deal set to expire in 2025 – but talks are currently at a standstill.

TEAMtalk sources state that Gallagher is demanding over £150,000 per week from the Blues but that is far more than they are willing to give him.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd fighting Liverpool for outrageous Real Madrid coup; Chelsea to trigger Barcelona release clause

As a result, Chelsea have demanded that the midfielder reduces his salary demands significantly otherwise he will be sold in the coming months, despite his importance to Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham are waiting to pounce and TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are open to selling him for around £50m should they fail to tie him down to fresh terms.

Tottenham ready to pounce amid Gallagher uncertainty

Pochettino has made it clear to the Chelsea board that he wants Gallagher to remain at the club and is extremely frustrated that his contract talks are dragging on.

The 24-year-old has featured in all but one of the Blues’ Premier League fixtures so far this season and is integral to the way they play.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea look set to part ways with several homegrown players in the summer as the sale of academy graduates would represent pure profit on the books.

This would be beneficial in helping them comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) in the wake of a period of huge spending under Todd Boehly.

The futures of Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and others are all in doubt as a result of this.

While Gallagher’s uncertain future comes as a major blow for Pochettino, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is keen for his club to jump at the chance to bring him in.

Postecoglou wants to sign a midfielder who can play as a number six and in a number 10 position to provide competition for James Maddison and TEAMtalk can confirm that Gallagher is his priority target.

It will be interesting to see whether Spurs are willing to match the Chelsea star’s £50m price tag but what’s certain, is that they’ll be making a move for him should a new contract remain unsigned.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd join mad dash to sign Premier League free agent; Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal all involved