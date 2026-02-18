An update on Jackson's future could have an impact on Delap

Chelsea have learned that Bayern Munich are unlikely to buy Nicolas Jackson from them, but the Blues have been backed to take a second look at the Senegal striker at someone else’s expense – and a report indicates that’s exactly what they intend to do.

Bayern made the bold move to sign Jackson for a significant loan fee in the summer, with an obligation to buy based on appearances. Frankly, the sums in discussion were mind-blowing for a player who found form in patches for Chelsea, but wasn’t consistent enough to become their answer.

The fact that Jackson would have to compete with Harry Kane over in Munich also raised initial doubts over whether a permanent move would even become a topic.

But the former Villarreal man was insistent on proving himself over in Germany, managing to force through his move late in the window when it looked like Chelsea were putting the brakes on due to Liam Delap’s injury.

Since then, Jackson has scored five goals from 22 games for Bayern. However, an update from The Times has clarified they are still ‘unlikely’ to sign him on a permanent basis.

That’s even if Chelsea were to open up to renegotiating Jackson’s value and lowering their demands from the £56m option to buy in their original agreement.

Thus, it looks like Jackson will be returning to west London in the summer, ready for Chelsea to make a fresh decision on his future.

Still under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033, Jackson is said to be ‘leaving his options open’, as although he could still command interest from clubs in Italy, Spain or England, Chelsea have not ‘ruled out’ reintegrating him.

The main reason is they have changed managers since Jackson last played for them. Liam Rosenior could have a different view of the 24-year-old than Enzo Maresca did.

And former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes Jackson is worth another look.

“I’d have a look at him,” Cundy told talkSPORT.

“I just wonder whether the relationship with the club has just fallen out too far… that relationship is dead, that’s how it feels.

“The fact that it wasn’t the same manager…”

Delap future in doubt – door open for Jackson?

And in an ironic twist of fate, Cundy suggested Delap should look to leave Chelsea on loan himself in the summer, just a year after being one of the signings that reduced Jackson’s place in their plans.

“Probably… he might ask,” Cundy suggested. “Because you don’t want to be third choice.

“If you’re playing one striker, you don’t want to be third choice. Your minutes are going to be very, very limited.

“I suspect that if it is the case… I don’t want to get rid of him, I think there’s still a player in there worth persevering with from what we saw at Ipswich.

“It’s been a tricky time for him, but he needs to play. Him sitting on the bench, being third choice striker, that’s not enough.”

TEAMtalk recently revealed Delap is playing for his Chelsea future already, after a frustrating time with injuries since his move from Ipswich.

Chelsea have Emanuel Emegha coming in from Strasbourg in the summer, adding to Delap, Joao Pedro and Marc Guiu – as well as potentially Jackson – in their centre-forward ranks.

Delap had a range of suitors in the summer before choosing Chelsea. Some of his previous admirers would still jump at the chance to compete for his signature.

Our correspondent Graeme Bailey named Manchester United, Newcastle, Everton, Brighton and Sunderland as clubs keeping tabs on the former Manchester City youngster, who achieved a hat-trick of assists against his former loan club Hull City in the FA Cup over the weekend.

Delap has only scored once in the Premier League this season from 17 appearances, a ratio that won’t satisfy Chelsea if it doesn’t improve soon.

