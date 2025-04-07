Everton and another Premier League side have joined the long list of clubs interested in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, TEAMtalk understands, as the Toffees prepare for the departures of two forwards this summer.

Everton could lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer as his contract expires in June, while it remains to be seen whether Armando Broja’s loan from Chelsea is made permanent.

A new striker will be a priority for Everton this summer and TEAMtalk understands that they are looking closely at Delap as a potential option for the summer.

Sources state that Everton and Brighton have joined the race for Delap, who is expected to be on the move once Ipswich’s relegation is confirmed.

Both Everton and Brighton have gathered updated information on the 22-year-old in recent days and are keeping close tabs on his situation.

Delap has a £40m release clause which will only become active if Ipswich are relegated, which looks nailed on. This fee is seen as a fair price for the England youth international who undoubtedly has huge potential.

However, while Everton and Brighton are both big admirers of Delap, they will have to compete with some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs to sign him.

Everton poised to rival Liverpool for Liam Delap – sources

We have consistently reported that Liverpool are another of the clubs keeping tabs on Delap amid the uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez, who could be sold this summer.

The Reds have been following Delap for months and have regularly sent scouts to watch his matches.

Newcastle are also admirers of the Ipswich forward and view him as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, although it’s clear that they are determined to keep hold of Isak and won’t sell him for anything less than £120m this summer. Some say it would take £150m to lure him from St James’ Park, which could be completely off the cards if the Magpies qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also shown interest in Delap, so we could see as many as SIX Premier League clubs pushing to sign the youngster this summer.

With Everton and Brighton joining the race, the competition is getting stronger. Both clubs are looking to strengthen their attacking options and see Delap as a good fit for their long-term plans.

The key to winning the battle for Delap will be convincing him of their project and whether they can promise him consistent playing time.

What is clear is that if Ipswich are relegated, which is almost inevitable, Delap will be one of the most in demand strikers in the world this summer. He has bagged 12 Premier League goals so far this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

