Andrea Cambiaso has emerged as a genuine option for Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal this summer after Juventus quietly made clubs aware he could be available for transfer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Italy international is attracting growing interest across Europe as intermediaries begin exploring potential destinations for the versatile full-back ahead of a possible exit from Turin.

Our sources indicate that Juventus are open to selling the former Bologna star during the upcoming window, as they continue assessing ways to reshape their squad and generate funds.

While Inter Milan, Napoli and ambitious Serie A side Como are all interested in keeping Cambiaso in Italy, the defender’s availability has also been communicated to several Premier League clubs.

Sources have confirmed to us that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been approached regarding the 26-year-old, and there is genuine appreciation for his profile within each club.

Cambiaso’s versatility is viewed as one of his biggest strengths. Although Juventus have primarily deployed him at left-back, he is equally comfortable operating at right-back or as a wing-back on either side – a quality increasingly valued by elite clubs searching for tactical flexibility.

One Premier League scout even told us that Cambiaso’s ability to perform naturally on both flanks resembles that of legendary former Juventus defender Gianluca Zambrotta.

The comparison is understood to centre around his intelligence, positional adaptability and comfort using either foot at a high level.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd all hunting new full-back options

Arsenal are currently prioritising reinforcement at right-back amid the expected departure of Ben White, but Mikel Arteta’s staff are also aware that Myles Lewis-Skelly could increasingly be used in midfield moving forward, having raved about the teenager of late.

That makes a player capable of covering both defensive roles particularly attractive.

Liverpool are also believed to appreciate the flexibility Cambiaso would offer as Arne Slot continues reshaping his squad ahead of next season, with both summer signings Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez struggling to adapt to Anfield expectations in their first season on Merseyside.

The Reds value full-backs capable of inverting into midfield areas or switching flanks during matches and Cambiaso’s tactical adaptability fits that profile well.

Man Utd, meanwhile, remain in the market for defensive reinforcements and are specifically looking at players capable of providing support and competition for Luke Shaw.

We understand United also see value in signing someone who could offer reliable cover on the right-hand side when required.

Another major factor increasing Premier League interest is Juventus’ valuation.

Sources state the Serie A giants would be willing to sanction a deal in the region of £30million – a figure considered relatively reasonable given Cambiaso’s experience, versatility and international pedigree.

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