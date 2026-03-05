Everton have some ambitious plans for the summer

Everton are bracing themselves for a bustling summer transfer window to build on their push for European qualification, with five eye-catching targets confirmed as David Moyes looks to add reinforcements in key areas.

TEAMtalk sources close to the club have provided an update on key areas of focus, with the Toffees prioritising reinforcements in attack and defence amid ongoing uncertainties.

In attack, Everton remain content with current strikers Thierno Barry and Beto, who have shouldered much of the goalscoring burden this season but have struggled for consistency, but bringing in competition for the duo hasn’t been ruled out.

Should Beto depart, amid interest from Serie A and elsewhere, Everton will be particularly active in the striker market. One name firmly on the radar is Chelsea’s Liam Delap.

The 23-year-old forward, who previously snubbed a move to Goodison Park to join the Blues last summer, has struggled for consistent minutes at Stamford Bridge.

As previously reported, Everton could launch a bid to bring him to Merseyside, viewing him as a potential long-term solution up front.

Barry and Beto have notched six and four Premier League goals respectively this term, and Moyes is open to adding another forward to his ranks. But that isn’t the only area the Toffees’ recruitment chiefs are looking at, with wingers and full-backs also being targeted.

Everton stance on Jack Grealish, Harry Wilson revealed

On the wings, Jack Grealish’s loan from Manchester City has been a bright spot, and both the club and player are open to making the move permanent, despite him suffering a season-ending injury.

Negotiations are expected to be complex, with several moving parts, meaning nothing is guaranteed.

We revealed last month that another loan with Everton is a possibility for Grealish. Man City would prefer a permanent sale, but his wages of £300,000 per week mate that difficult for suitors.

Grealish, for his part, has enjoyed his time with Everton, and would likely prioritise a return to Merseyside.

Dwight McNeil, who came very close to joining Crystal Palace late in the January window, is likely to depart this summer, opening up a spot that needs filling.

Harry Wilson remains admired at Everton, but competition is fierce. As reported, the Fulham winger is also heavily pursued by Aston Villa and Championship promotion hopefuls Wrexham, who are eyeing his impending free-agent status.

Everton identify two full-back targets

Full-back positions require attention too, and have done for some time.

Vitaliy Mykolenko is in discussions over a new contract, which would provide stability on the left, but Everton are looking to bring in a new left-back even if he stays. His current deal expires in the summer.

Last summer’s addition, Adam Aznou, has failed to make an impression under Moyes since joining from Bayern Munich. The Toffees still have high hopes for the 19-year-old, but he could be loaned out next season.

On the left-back front, Everton hold an interest in Wolves’ Hugo Bueno, as previously revealed. He is set to leave Molineux this summer, but there is competition from European-qualified teams.

Right-back Nathan Patterson could be sold permanently as the club seeks to raise funds and refresh options. He looked set to join Sevilla on loan in January, before the deal collapsed after Everton failed to bring in a replacement.

As revealed by my colleague, Graame Bailey, Spain international Oscar Mingueza is a right-back on their radar, and he can play as a right-back or centre-back – versatility that Moyes would value.

The 26-year-old Celta Vigo star is out of contract at the season’s end, meaning he’s set to be available on a free transfer.

With the campaign entering its crucial phase, Everton’s recruitment strategy emphasises targeted additions to bolster depth and quality.

A busy summer at Hill Dickinson Stadium appears inevitable as Moyes aims to elevate the side further.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

