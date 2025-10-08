Ao Tanaka has expressed his frustrations with a lack of minutes with Leeds this season

Leeds United players Ao Tanaka and Jaka Bijol have both used the international breaks to express their frustrations at a lack of minutes for the club this season, and TEAMtalk has looked into why the Whites could find themselves facing a future battle to retain their services in January.

The Whites invested some £103.1m on 10 new players this summer as they geared up for life back in the Premier League, having cruised to an impressive 100-point haul last season. However, the jump up to the Premier League is pretty severe, and Leeds knew they would need to invest wisely to give themselves a fighting chance.

Now, in Tanaka – a regular in the side last season and one of the standout performers in the Championship – has found himself warming the bench this season, having only amassed 181 minutes of action and just two starts.

Indeed, with Daniel Farke sticking with the same side for the last four games and having seemingly decided on his preferred midfield triumvirate in Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Ethan Ampadu, the situation does look relatively bleak for the 27-year-old Japan star.

So much so, that Tanaka – branded ‘special’ by a wowed teammate last season – has now come out and admitted his frustrations at a lack of minutes but wowed to keep working in a bid to impress Daniel Farke.

“Of course, the most important thing is that I’m disappointed that I’m not playing in the games,” he told GOAL Japan. “But that’s the way the Premier League is.

“It’s not just my team, but any team I look at, I feel that even players on the bench or not playing in the games have overwhelming quality.”

Tanaka was recently at fault for gifting Bournemouth a free-kick that led to their last-gasp equaliser against the Whites at Elland Road, with Farke critical of the passage of play that led up to the concession.

Tanaka knows he needs to do better, vowing: “There are [only] seven games [gone], and I still have a lot of issues to work on, but I also have the feeling that I can do it. “I just want to do my best when I’m on the field.

“When I watch the opposing teams and players play, I feel like I need to do more. It’s a difficult league to keep doing that for 38 games. There will be players who won’t be able to perform as well as they used to, so in that sense the Premier League is a tough league.”

Tanaka’s comments follow those of teammate, Jaka Bijol, who has also aired his frustrations and racked up even fewer minutes in the Premier League…

DON’T MISS Bayern Munich boss Kompany’s interest in Leeds star vindicated as player’s transfer value TREBLES

Analysis: Are Leeds at risk of losing Tanaka or Bijol?

Indeed, giant Slovenian defender Bijol – a £18.5m signing from Udinese – has figured even less for the Whites, and is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club.

So far, he has just one League Cup outing to his name, the defeat on penalties at Sheffield Wednesday.

Echoing Tanaka’s thoughts, he too has aired his frustration at a lack of minutes.

“I am certainly not happy with the current situation,” Bijol admitted to Ekipa.

“There are always ups and downs. There are always slightly worse situations. You have to get over them as a footballer. I am sure that my opportunity will come at Leeds – I hope as soon as possible.

“But that certainly makes me much more eager for competitive matches. And I am sure that these two international matches will come in very handy, I will give my best, as always.”

Despite those issues, the first-team door could soon open up for Bijol.

While Joe Rodon has truly stepped up this season, looks every inch a Premier League star and has managed to triple his transfer value, his partner, Pascal Struijk, was recently under fire for potentially not quite doing enough to block both of Tottenham’s goals in Saturday’s recent defeat.

Granted, Struijk was unlucky, with both strikes deflecting off him en route to hitting the net. However, questions have been asked if he could have closed down either shot quicker and whether Bijol could have done a better job.

And while Farke is not one to make changes too hastily, the first-team door could be creaking open.

As for Tanaka, however, it’s a rather different picture.

As stated, Longstaff (five starts in the Premier League, 476 minutes), Ampadu (five starts, 438 minutes) and Stach (seven starts, 607 minutes) now look very much established as the midfield three for Farke – and it’s hard to see that trio altering any time soon.

Of course, an injury could open the door and when that happens it will down to Tanaka to make the most of his chance. But there are question marks if the silky midfielder is physically cut out for the Premier League and Farke also has Ilia Gruev among his back-up options.

Either way, both Tanaka and Bijol will need minutes this season to ensure their places at their respective nations’ World Cup squads – assuming they qualify.

And a lack of improvement in either player’s situation could see them knocking on the manager’s door in the coming weeks and months if that

