The future of Mikey Moore could hinge on Rangers’ next managerial appointment, as TEAMtalk sources assess the murmurs of a potential Tottenham recall from his loan at Ibrox.

The 18-year-old exploded onto the scene for Spurs last season under Ange Postecoglou, making 19 senior appearances across all competitions, notching his first goal and two assists.

Moore remains very highly rated by Tottenham, and the loan switch to Rangers was seen as a good way for him to play consistently and hone his potential.

However, with zero goal contributions in 10 appearances for the Gers and the sacking of Russell Martin, whether Moore continues his journey in Scotland could depend on which manager they bring in next.

TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has shared Tottenham’s true feelings about Moore’s situation, following his difficult start at Ibrox.

“There was a good feeling about Moore making the move to Rangers but it has been difficult for him to shine on the pitch during a period of crisis and revolt,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“It’s still a huge learning experience for him and I know there remains hope that he experiences more positive times but they have to make sure this next phase under a new manager is helpful to him.

“There has been a fair few people questioning up there whether he is the right fit for them, but that probably comes with the fact that he is still so young and Rangers fans feel they are developing another clubs player – and in times of crisis you want to have your own players digging in and getting the side out of trouble.

“He will be learning a lot about the pressures of top level football and Spurs are in touch with him throughout to see how he is coping with the situation.

“There have been some murmurs about whether they should look into bringing him back. The club are trying their best to make sure he has a future pathway into the team at Spurs so we will have to see what happens with the the next Rangers manager before understanding what can happen to keep this stage of his career moving forwards.”

Rangers looking to appoint new manager imminently

Amid the uncertainty over Moore’s future, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed the latest on Rangers’ manager hunt.

The Scottish giants want a new manager in post as soon as possible so they can get to know the squad over the international break, which could be crucial in turning their form around quickly.

We understand that former Gers boss Steven Gerrard, who led the club to the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21, is under serious consideration.

Gerrard is open to returning to the Ibrox hot seat if he is given assurances that he will be given backing and freedom to pursue his own transfer targets in January.

Of course, should Rangers look to bring in a new winger in January, that could see Moore’s minutes diminish and force Tottenham to seriously consider recalling him.

For now, the youngster’s future hangs in the balance, but Spurs will prioritise his development and assess the situation closely over the coming weeks.

