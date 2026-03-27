Liverpool target Spanish left-back with ‘€1bn release clause’ to replace Andy Robertson

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are considering a move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde as uncertainty persists on the future of Andy Robertson, according to a Spanish report, which has also claimed interest from Manchester United in the youngster.

Milos Kerkez is the number one left-back at Liverpool at the moment, with the Hungary international having made the move to Anfield from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025.

However, there is a need for Liverpool to sign another left-back this summer, as the futures of Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson are far from certain.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot sent Tsimikas out on loan to AS Roma for the 2025/26 campaign, and it is hard to see the Greece international play again for the Reds.

Robertson is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Scotsman’s days at Anfield are numbered.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool plan to offer Robertson a new one or two-year contract.

However, with Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur interested in Robertson, the Scottish left-back may not fancy staying at Liverpool for another season and playing second fiddle to Kerkez.

It seems that Liverpool are already planning to replace Robertson, with Sport reporting that the defending Premier League champions are keen on signing Alejandro Balde from Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has claimed that Liverpool ‘could make a move for the Barca full-back if they sense an opportunity to leave’.

Along with Manchester United, Liverpool ‘would be willing to explore this option’.

There is interest in the 22-year-old from the Saudi Pro League, too, but, for now, Balde is ‘steadfast in his desire to wear the Barca colours’.

Balde has established himself in the Barcelona first team after coming through La Masia and is an important player in manager Hansi Flick’s team.

However, Barcelona ‘would be open to a move’ for Balde should they get a big offer.

According to Sport, Balde has a ‘hefty €1billion release clause’ (£866m, $1.15bn) in his contract at Barcelona.

While no one at Barcelona would expect any club to pay that fee, the defending Spanish giants will want an auction for the left-back.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Man Utd, Manchester City and Aston Villa have already enquired about Balde.

Flick has Gerard Martin and Joao Cancelo as the other two options at left-back, with the latter expected to make his loan deal from Al-Hilal permanent.

The big factor for Liverpool is to convince Balde to leave Barcelona.

Sport has reported: ‘As is typical for Barca in these situations, the club will not take a proactive stance regarding Balde’s potential departure.

‘They will listen to offers, but the decision will ultimately rest with the player’s representatives and Balde himself.

‘And Balde has shown no signs of wanting to leave, as his commitment has always been to Barca.

‘What is clear is that the Catalan club would be open to a move if all parties benefit from a deal that would generate significant net profits for the club and allow them to operate with complete peace of mind during the summer transfer window. Any money received for Balde is profit.’

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