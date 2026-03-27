Yves Bissouma’s four-year association with Tottenham Hotspur will end this summer, TEAMtalk has been told, with the 29-year-old Malian midfielder exiting on a free transfer and with his agent already in talks with several potential new employers.

Having struggled for consistent minutes and been overshadowed by disciplinary concerns, including multiple off-field issues, Bissouma has fallen down the pecking order at the north London club, and sources confirm Tottenham are ready to let him go on a free and with his deal expiring on June 30.

In fact, Spurs have been open to his exit for some time. While the club hold a one-year extension option, sources suggest they are ready to offload the midfielder in the here and now. His market value has fallen considerably from the £25 million (€29m, $34m) paid to Brighton in 2022, and they are now ready to waive off their right to extend his stay, instead sanctioning a free transfer exit.

Interest from Ligue 1 has been notable. Both Marseille and Nice have monitored the situation closely. A return to France could provide the regular first-team football the Mali international craves at this stage of his career.

As revealed earlier this year, Turkish clubs remain firmly in the picture. Galatasaray have shown persistent interest, with direct discussions and even a club official travelling to London earlier in the year. Fenerbahce came close to signing him in the summer of 2025 before withdrawing over fitness worries, though the player was later pictured training in their kit, keeping speculation alive.

Other potential destinations include clubs in Saudi Arabia and MLS, with Charlotte FC among those mentioned.

But sources say earlier Premier League interest from the likes of Everton and West Ham has largely faded.

For Tottenham, offloading Bissouma would free up wages and allow them to refresh their midfield options as they look to rebuild under new management.

At 29, Bissouma still possesses the physicality and experience that made him an attractive signing, yet consistency and off-field issues have limited his appeal to top clubs. A move abroad appears to be the most probable outcome.

Even if a big name, like a Roberto De Zerbi or a Mauricio Pochettino, to land the Spurs job this summer, the club’s hierarchy will likely have taken the decision out of their hands and move the Mali international on.

During his time in north London, Bissouma has appeared in 108 games, scoring just twice.

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