Liverpool have sent a strong message to top target Alexander Isak, as per Fabrizio Romano, with Newcastle United braced for an increased bid for their striker in the near future.

Liverpool had an offer for Isak worth £110million plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle on Friday. That came after Liverpool previously made an informal approach to make Newcastle aware of their interest in the 25-year-old.

The Reds’ bid was rejected as Newcastle continue to demand £150m before selling their star forward.

There were rumours Liverpool had subsequently walked away from the deal, but that is not the case.

Liverpool know Isak is desperate to make the move, which is why he has stalled contract talks with Newcastle and did not travel for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Plus, Newcastle are ramping up efforts to make Benjamin Sesko his replacement, having had an €80m (£70m) proposal for the Slovenian rejected by RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Providing his information on Liverpool’s pursuit of Isak, Romano explained how the Premier League champions have firmly shown Isak they ‘have the money’ to land him and are plotting an ‘important deal’ to prise him away from Newcastle.

“Liverpool today presented their first official bid after the informal discussion they had more than two weeks ago with Newcastle for Alexander Isak,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The answer from Newcastle to this proposal was no thanks. Full stop. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘this is the price’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘let’s negotiate again next week’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘the player is untouchable’. Newcastle said no. Offer rejected. Stop.

“So that’s the message from Newcastle and this is probably why you see now many reports on Liverpool not willing to bid again for Alexander Isak, because obviously when you see Newcastle that strong on their position for Liverpool, [it] would be pointless to go and send bids every day, every hour for Isak.

“But internally Liverpool know that this is part of the game. It’s still [the] beginning of August. There’s still plenty of time to go before the end of the transfer window.

“Also, Liverpool expected Newcastle to be strong on their position, especially because of one reason: the only way for the Alexander Isak deal to happen this summer is if Newcastle find a top striker on the market, top striker, and decide internally to let Isak go to Liverpool. That’s the only way.

“Liverpool wanted to show to the player, okay, we are really ready. That’s not just an informal conversation. That’s not just a verbal proposal. It’s an official bid.

“So Liverpool sent a clear message to Alexander Isak. We are here. We are ready. We have the money. We are prepared to make something important. Newcastle say no. But Alexander Isak remains on his on his position.”

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope insists Liverpool remain in talks with Newcastle for Isak. He reports that Liverpool will submit a new offer once Newcastle ‘make progress’ on capturing Isak’s replacement, most likely Sesko.

Newcastle are anticipating a ‘much-improved approach’ for the Sweden international.

Liverpool to bid again for Alexander Isak

It emerged on Saturday that Liverpool and Newcastle have scheduled a new round of talks over Isak for early next week.

It is likely Liverpool’s next bid will be worth £120-130m, getting them closer to that £150m valuation.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Thursday that Liverpool are willing to pay £150m to secure a deal.

They are trying to sign Isak for a lower price first but will have the funds required to pay that huge fee once the likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa are sold.

Liverpool have already raised funds for Isak’s signing by offloading Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for €75m (£65m).

Signing Isak would cap off a sublime summer for Liverpool. They broke the British transfer record on Florian Wirtz and could do so again for Isak, while Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have all arrived at Anfield, too.

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £110m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.