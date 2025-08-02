Liverpool have planned a new round of talks with Newcastle United over Alexander Isak, according to a reliable source, as Magpies manager Eddie Howe’s comments indicate which club the striker will be at next season.

The signing of Hugo Ekitike was supposed to end Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle striker Isak. However, after Isak told Newcastle that he wants to leave this summer, as first exclusively reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on July 24, Liverpool have reignited their chase of the Sweden international striker.

Having already agreed personal terms with Isak, Liverpool made a bid of £120m (€137.5m, $159m) (including add-ons) on Friday.

The Magpies promptly turned it down, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Newcastle value Isak at £150million (€172.3m, $198.9).

Newcastle have also offered Isak a new and improved contract with a release clause that would become active in the summer of 2026.

The striker still wants to leave, with reports of Liverpool not coming back with a second and improved bid for Isak subsequently dismissed by journalists such as Craig Hope and Florian Plettenberg.

The Daily Mail journalist Hope has reported that Liverpool ‘will submit a second offer’ for Isak should Newcastle have a replacement lined up.

Newcastle are in talks with RB Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko, with the Carabao Cup winners also confident that Yoane Wissa will join them once Brentford have found a replacement for him.

Plettenberg has written on X: “Been clearly told: Liverpool will not give up on Alexander #Isak! #LFC”

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Liverpool and Newcastle will hold a new round of talks next week over Isak next week.

Isak has been using the training facilities of his former club Real Sociedad in recent days and is not part of the Newcastle squad that is on a pre-season tour of Asia.

The striker, though, is on his way back to Newcastle, but he is expected to inform the Premier League club that he still wants to leave.

Tavolieri wrote on X at 2:22pm on August 2: “Liverpool FC never left out the race for Alexander Isak, at all… new round of talks have been scheduled early next week to advance on an agreement with Newcastle United. As revealed, Isak only wants #LFC, has made it clear with #NUFC and will make it clear again.”

Eddie Howe helpless over Alexander Isak

Howe has publicly acknowledged that Newcastle have turned down a bid from Liverpool for Isak.

However, what is intriguing about Howe’s revelation is that the Newcastle manager could not give any guarantee that the striker will still be at the club after the summer transfer window closes.

Howe told The Daily Mail: “I know where he is, really, through the media.

“From that perspective, it’s difficult for me to go into any kind of detail. The situation is far from ideal and is quite complex.”

When asked about Liverpool’s opening offer, Howe said: “I was made aware of a bid yesterday (Friday) and that bid was turned down, all before I’d even heard about it.

“People back in England are dealing with the situation. I don’t know what happens next. From our perspective, we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again.”

When asked if Liverpool had unsettled Isak, Howe noted: “It’s difficult, because you don’t know what is going to happen from this point.

“We can only deal with the reality. The reality is we had a first bid from Liverpool and I believe that was turned down. From this point onwards, let’s see what happens.

“In terms of trying to upset players and all that kind of stuff, from my perspective, we can only talk about our conduct. We try to do things in the right way.

“Signing players is always complex. We just try to do what we think is right. I can’t talk about other clubs, that’s not for me to say.”

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £110m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.

