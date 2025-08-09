The transfer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool is back on, with Newcastle United reportedly being left stunned by the striker’s behaviour and a journalist having backtracked on his previous claim.

Isak wants to leave Newcastle this summer as he became frustrated earlier this year at the fact the Magpies did not offer him a bumper new contract. Isak is also concerned Newcastle will not be able to match his ambitions of winning the biggest trophies, as he has been left underwhelmed by their transfer business.

Newcastle have signed Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale but have missed out on a host of top-class players such as Dean Huijsen, James Trafford, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Bryan Mbeumo.

Isak did not travel for Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia and the club initially said this was down to a minor thigh issue. But it then emerged that he had not travelled after expressing a desire to stay in England and explore an exit.

Isak wants to join Premier League champions Liverpool, and the Reds started the bidding for him at £110million plus add-ons.

However, this was rejected as Newcastle have always insisted it will take £150m to sign their star forward.

Earlier on Saturday, Luke Edwards of The Telegraph claimed that Newcastle have told Isak that he will be staying at St James’ Park this summer as they will not sell him under any circumstances.

The Swedish ace has not taken the decision well and is angry with Newcastle chiefs for refusing to negotiate with Liverpool.

In a follow-up post on social media, Edwards added that Newcastle ‘did not anticipate Isak behaving as he has done’.

Backtracking on his previous statement that Isak will be going nowhere, Edwards added: ‘Can the player still force his way out? It’s going to be a long three weeks…’

As per The Chronicle, Newcastle ‘fear Isak has kicked his last ball’ for the club after an ‘awkward meeting’ with manager Eddie Howe.

The two attempted ‘clear the air talks’, with Howe offering Isak the chance to be reintegrated into the squad for the recent friendlies against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid.

But ‘Isak’s reaction to that idea made it impossible for him to be selected – regardless of being fully fit.’

The 25-year-old is ‘seemingly finished with Newcastle’. Howe is trying desperately to keep squad morale high but that is proving difficult with such a public transfer saga.

Alexander Isak ‘can’t be involved’ at Newcastle

When asked about Isak after the 2-2 draw with Espanyol, Howe said: “We’ve had discussions and it’s clear at the moment that we can’t involve him with the group. I don’t know how long that will be for, but that’s the latest.”

On whether Isak has been told he has to stay at Newcastle, Howe added on Saturday: “No, that’s not something I’m aware of. I have no knowledge of that. I want players who really want to play for this club.”

Paul Mitchell was the previous sporting director who decided against offering Isak fresh terms. He has since left the club and the Magpies would like to rectify the issue.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle officials have repeatedly tried to offer Isak a new deal, including in recent days.

But Isak has ‘no intention’ of agreeing to such a contract, as he is determined to become Liverpool’s new No 9.

Liverpool are expected to return with a new bid worth £120-130m. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on July 31 that Liverpool are willing to go up to £150m to ensure Isak arrives at Anfield this summer.

Arne Slot’s side smashed the British transfer record to land Florian Wirtz earlier this summer and they could obliterate it again to snare Isak, in what would be one of the best transfer windows of all time.

