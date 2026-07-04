A big-money signing Liverpool were ‘very keen’ on making is no longer a priority for Andoni Iraola, with other deals now being explored, per a report.

Iraola is the man Liverpool have chosen to get the club back to a front-foot and aggressive style of football. While he’s no match for iconic former boss Jurgen Klopp in the charisma stakes, he’s the next best thing with regards to playing style.

To aid the Spaniard’s cause, Liverpool intend to add at least one more winger to their ranks after Victor Munoz.

It’s entirely possible two more wide men arrive pending the situations and potential sales of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa. Of course, Mohamed Salah is leaving on a free.

If both Chiesa and Gakpo depart, Liverpool’s wide corps next season would in theory consist of Rio Ngumoha, Munoz, and the two other new arrivals.

But while additions in the final third are taking centre stage, Liverpool have also explored the signing of a central midfielder.

That stems from Curtis Jones being on course to depart after talks over a new contract hit an impasse.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has been frequently linked, and back in mid-June, the Reds were said to be intensifying their pursuit of the classy midfield maestro.

What’s more, it was even claimed Liverpool were prepared to pay in excess of £70m if that’s what it took to get Palace’s green light.

But according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool at the behest of Iraola have put the Wharton move on ice.

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Liverpool cool Adam Wharton pursuit

He explained: ‘Crystal Palace are growing increasingly “confident” of keeping Adam Wharton as interest from Liverpool has cooled, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The 22-year-old has been outstanding for Crystal Palace and played a key role in his side winning the FA Cup and Conference League in the last two seasons.

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‘That has attracted interest from high-profile suitors, with Liverpool having been the most keen, but that interest appears to have faded in recent weeks.

‘As I revealed on the latest edition of Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, Andoni Iraola does not view Wharton as a priority and is instead looking at other targets.’

And in even rosier news for new Palace boss, Pierre Sage, another of Wharton’s main suitors have dropped out of the race for his signature too.

Tottenham were sniffing around a deal, but in lieu of signing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali for £185m combined, Spurs will not move for Wharton as well.

Instead, Tottenham are now pushing to sign a new winger, and per Fabrizio Romano, they might bid for one at Liverpool…

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