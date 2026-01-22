Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has absolutely no intentions of ditching the Gunners for Real Madrid this summer amid links to the Bernabeu vacancy, a former Gunners star has told TEAMtalk, while a well-placed source has revealed all on the 43-year-old’s future at Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish giants are currently under the interim charge of Alvaro Arbeloa after he stepped up from his role with Real Madrid Castilla to lead the side through the remainder of the campaign after Xabi Alonso’s reign came to an end after just eight months in charge.

And with Real Madrid now firmly in the hunt for a new permanent boss to take charge of their star-studded squad, several familiar faces with Premier League connections have been touted as options for president Florentino Perez.

Among them, Klopp is perhaps the one garnering the most media attention. Having stepped away from the Liverpool job in 2024, initially for a sabbatical, but since having taken up the role of Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, the German certainly has the personality and respect in the game needed to take on such a high-profile role.

However, the 58-year-old appears in no hurry to return to mainstream football management, seemingly preferring his more stress-free role as Red Bull’s international football guru.

As a result, Arteta has suddenly been thrust into the spotlight after enhancing his reputation this season with Arsenal.

The Gunners currently top the Champions League table with a perfect seven wins from seven – a club-record stretch in the competition – while they also hold a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League, making them favourites to end a 22-year wait to be crowned English champions.

However, former Gunners star Mikael Silvestre has exclusively told TEAMtalk that he does not see Arteta leaving Emirates Stadium any time soon.

“I don’t know if he would leave,” a cagey Silvestre told TEAMtalk, in association with Esports Insider. “That’s a question I can’t answer. First, he needs to win the title, and I think he’s eager to do that. We can’t predict the future, but he’s a Barcelona boy – I’d be surprised if he left.”

Despite Arteta’s deal expiring in summer 2027, Silvestre is adamant the 43-year-old would not abandon Arsenal.

He added: “His loyalty is strong, and any club, no matter how big or attractive, would have to work hard to convince him.”

Arteta keen to sign new deal with Arsenal – Sources

Meanwhile, a well-placed source at Arsenal recently delivered an emphatic update on the future of Arteta, amid links to both Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Arteta comes into 2026 with just 18 months left on his current deal – and with his stock never having been higher.

With Pep Guardiola’s future at City uncertain, his former No.2, Arteta, has been heavily linked with the job, should his compatriot walk away.

However, our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed last week that Arteta is ‘fully committed to the Arsenal project’ and has ‘no intention of entertaining interest from elsewhere’.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has done a superb job since coming in, tying down the club’s top talent with the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka all penning new deals in the last six months.

We are told that Berta and Arteta have also spoken in principle about a new contract for the manager, but both felt that those talks could be held at any point, most likely in the summer, with the Gunners boss currently putting all his energies into the matter at hand: winning major honours with Arsenal.

We do understand, though, that Arteta is delighted with the backing he has received from Berta and Arsenal as a whole, highlighted by the current squad at his disposal.

Gyokeres handed Arsenal backing

Meanwhile, Silvestre has also told TEAMtalk why it is too soon to write off Victor Gyokeres after a tricky start to life with Arsenal for the Swede.

Gyokeres was brought in for a huge £64m (€73.5m, $86m) fee from Sporting CP over the summer, but has scored just nine times in 27 appearances so far.

As a result, questions have been raised that Arsenal may need to sign another upgrade in the summer, though Silvestre is adamant that a lot of his good work goes unnoticed.

“He may not be scoring too often, but he’s working tirelessly for the team. He opens up space for other players to score, so it’s not all negative for Arsenal or him – and it’s his first season. Let’s see.”

Silvestre added: “Arsenal isn’t a team that always plays to serve the striker. He doesn’t get a lot of chances, and it’s not like he’s wasting opportunities. Strikers today are often isolated. Look at [Erling] Haaland – he had very few touches against United at the derby.

“I don’t think Arsenal will sign anyone immediately, especially with [Kai] Havertz back from injury and Gabriel Jesus in the squad. They already have enough quality to push over the line.”

