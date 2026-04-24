Liverpool have been told that retaining Arne Slot’s services beyond the end of this season would be a huge mistake and FSG will only be delaying his inevitable dismissal – though TEAMtalk can explain why the Dutchman is now much more relaxed over his future and is now preparing for what he believes will be a return to trophy contention next season.

The 2025/26 season will not be remembered fondly by those associated with Liverpool FC. Having gone into the campaign as reigning champions, the Reds very quickly surrendered their crown off the back of a scarcely-believable run of form in the autumn that saw them lose nine of 12 games across all competitions.

With Liverpool also failing to progress past either the fourth round of the Carabao Cup or the quarter-finals of the Champions League or FA Cup, Slot has come in for some serious heat this season, and suggestions he is facing the sack have been rife for large periods of the season.

However, as TEAMtalk has long stated, FSG always planned to review Slot’s future in the summer, and there was a growing belief that – in a transitional season – the manager would be granted time. And should he secure Champions League football at the end of the campaign, which Liverpool now look well on track to do, then he is expected to get the green light to carry on.

Indeed, our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier this week that Slot is now so confident in his position that he is eyeing a return to title contention with the Reds next season.

However, Danny Murphy has now warned FSG they would be making a colossal mistake by failing to sack Slot, and he feels there is no way back for a man who has both lost his players and, with his players “no longer hearing him”.

“My gut feeling is, generally, when the fans have turned to the level they have, that there’s no comeback,” he told talkSPORT.

“The finishing in the top five is obviously going to help his argument, because you’ve still got the revenue of Champions League football.

“I think it’s safe to say if they didn’t get that, it would be done.

“I don’t know the hierarchy and how they think and what their planning is for the summer, but I tell you, whoever’s in charge, there’s a lot of work to be done.

“A lot of work. Players leaving, players coming in.

“It’s going to be a big summer for Liverpool, which sounds ridiculous considering what went on last summer.”

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Murphy insists Liverpool can’t win the title again under Arne Slot

Murphy also feels it will be near impossible to get the fans back onside, saying the majority now want him gone.

“Yes. That’s a fact,” he stated.

“There’s a minority who think he should stay.”

Asked if the fans had been too quick to turn their back on him, Murphy added: “No, probably not. I would say that.

“I think 17 losses and the level of performances has been an unbelievable drop-off, a really bad drop-off.”

Murphy also thinks some of the current playing squad are no longer responding to the manager and that the Reds will not win the Premier League again if the 47-year-old remains in charge.

There is a “feeling the squad are not hearing him”, Murphy explained, before adding: “I think from a footballing perspective, if you look at how bad Liverpool have been, the amount of games they’ve lost, there’s a feeling that they’re not hearing him.

“It’s very hard to get that back once it’s gone. I don’t see them becoming title contenders again next season if he stays.

“Not just because of him, but I think they’ve had more chance [if he is replaced], to go back to the type of football Liverpool fans want because I don’t think he’s going to do it.

“That high-energy, high-press type of football that Liverpool fans want, it was a mixture [last season], but it was still more Klopp-like because they had Diaz, because they had Nunez, they were still a pressing side.

“What they did really well under him and he deserves great credit for is they managed games well and were more composed at times, and played more possession-based football, but there was still an element of Klopp’s football last season.”

Slot sack? Forget that, Dutchman is planning ahead…

However, Murphy’s request looks highly likely to fall on deaf ears.

As well as our man Bailey insisting Slot remains safe, four other respected reporters have since joined him to back up what our man has been saying for a number of weeks.

Liverpool’s likely retention of Slot, though, has received some unexpected support from Man Utd legend Roy Keane, who has explained why the Dutchman would be unlucky to lose his job and needs to remain in situ.

Indeed, the manager has himself given a hint about his staying in situ after discussing his plans for the rebuilding of the squad, though he has, worryingly, admitted it is a team coming towards the end of its cycle and that they may need to sell before they can buy this summer.

Per Bailey, his sources indicate that Liverpool have consistently maintained that no decision had ever been made to remove Slot from his position, despite strong links with former Reds icon Xabi Alonso. The club’s stance remains that a full end-of-season review will determine the direction of travel.

Fenway Sports Group are set to leave that decision in the hands of football chief Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, who will assess the campaign in full before making any final calls.

Despite the uncertainty, Slot himself remains relaxed about the situation.

TEAMtalk understands that those close to the 47-year-old insist he is “more than confident” he will be in charge next season and is already looking ahead to building a squad capable of mounting a serious Premier League title challenge in 2027.

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