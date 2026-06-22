Winger ‘interested’ in joining Liverpool and ‘thrilled by the prospect’

Bradley Barcola is ready to join Liverpool and play for manager Andoni Iraola at Anfield, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals why the winger wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but we understand that the Reds’ co-owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), want to sign another winger.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that PSG and France international winger Barcola is one of Liverpool’s top targets this summer.

Barcola is one of the best wingers on the planet and is starring for France at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

The 23-year-old has won Ligue 1 thrice and the Champions League twice with PSG so far in his career.

Le10Sport has reported that Barcola is ready to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The French media outlet has noted that Liverpool wanted to sign Barcola in the summer of 2025 and have ‘renewed their efforts to recruit’ the winger.

‘Bradley Barcola is thrilled by the prospect of joining the Reds’, according to the report.

Le10Sport has claimed that ‘Bradley Barcola is interested in Liverpool’s project and is excited by the prospect of playing in the Premier League’.

The report has added that ‘Barcola is tempted by a move to Liverpool’.

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Why Bradley Barcola wants to leave PSG – sources

Barcola has been hugely successful at PSG, and he is only 23.

PSG have won the Champions League for the past two seasons and regularly clinch Ligue 1 in France.

However, Barcola still wants to leave PSG, and TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been told why.

Bailey reported on June 13 that Barcola has ‘informed’ PSG that he wants to leave this summer.

Our transfer insider noted at the time: “We understand Barcola believes he has slipped down the attacking pecking order at the Parc des Princes, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele now viewed as Enrique’s preferred options in the biggest matches.

“The turning point came during PSG’s triumphant Champions League run.

“Sources indicate Barcola was deeply disappointed not to start either the semi-finals or the final, and those omissions ultimately convinced him that he would struggle to secure the level of playing time he believes his performances deserve.”

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