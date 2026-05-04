Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has delivered a major update on Arne Slot’s future at the club, following the 3-2 Premier League defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds suffered their 18th defeat of the season in all competitions at Old Trafford, while United were also able to record their first league double over Liverpool in a decade.

The Anfield outfit currently sit fourth in the table, knowing that one more win from their final three outings will guarantee them a Champions League spot for next term.

However, there’s no hiding the fact that Liverpool’s title defence has been nothing short of disastrous, with Slot‘s future firmly in the balance, amid continued links to another former Reds midfielder in Xabi Alonso.

Hamann, though, believes that Liverpool owners FSG are likely to stick by their manager, telling NewBettingOffers: “I’ve heard that Arne Slot will be there next season. I think there’s a case to be made that maybe a change of manager should happen or should have happened.

“But Liverpool have always been very loyal to their managers. He won the league last season of course so I think it’s a decision I can live with, and I think most fans can live with, if they have a decent finish to the season.

“Then obviously, you need to see what’s happening in the summer after the World Cup with players going, obviously Andy Robertson leaving, Mohamed Salah leaving. But yeah, I think it’s a decision that is understandable.

“For probably the first time in a long time Liverpool fans are split, it’s a very knowledgeable fan base and Liverpool doesn’t usually sack managers. That’s obviously changed in the last 10 or 12 years because the game has changed and managers have to leave quicker than they did 20 or 25 years ago.

“But usually when the fan base turns, it’s a matter of time before the manager has to go. Now with Arne Slot, I think it’s split because of what he’s done last season. I think it’s probably the first time in a long time that it’s as split as it’s ever been.”

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Hamann turn over Liverpool sacking Slot

As for Hamann’s own take on whether Slot should be shown the door, especially with the Reds having taken just two points from 24 available in away games against sides in the top half of the Premier League, he is conflicted.

Another former Liverpool star, Jamie Carragher, has already pointed out the lack of intensity and physicality in the side, compared to Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

And Hamann can see why there is an argument to stick or twist, adding: “I think both camps have a case, but the club has to make a decision. And I think there’s been so much uncertainty this year. I don’t think there’s any guarantee a new manager will change things.

“Obviously there was a lot of talk about Xabi Alonso. I’m not sure whether he would be interested. I’m sure they would have asked him whether he would be if there was a change.

“I think the fan base is split and that shows how tricky the situation is, really, because the team is on paper an awful lot better than where they are at the moment. But obviously in football you never know what’s going to happen.

“But I think it’s a decent end to the season if they do finish in the top five and go to Champions League football next season.”