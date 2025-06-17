Liverpool hold a “concrete interest” in signing Hugo Ekitike this summer after Fabrizio Romano revealed the talks are more advanced than perhaps people realise, and with Arne Slot focused on signing a new striker to replace Darwin Nunez, who now has a pick from three clubs this summer.

The Reds have wasted little time in strengthening their Premier League title-winning squad and hope several transformational signings this summer can make them robust enough to hold off once again the challenge of Arsenal, Manchester City and the rest. Having quickly agreed a deal for Jeremie Frimpong ahead of the summer window opening, signings number two and three for Liverpool are now a matter of days away.

To that end, both Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are expected to finalise their moves in the coming days, with the British record signing of the former likely to be confirmed this Friday. Costing the Reds a hefty package worth up to €140m (£119.2m, $162m) once all the add-ons and bonuses are factored in, he will soon be joined by Hungarian full-back Kerkez, who is due to cost a fee of between £40m to £45m.

Despite those two deals taking their spending soaring through the £190m barrier, the Reds are not yet done and have their focus sharpened on two other signings – with a new frontline striker now emerging as the top priority.

To that end, a number of big names have been linked, though Romano has now confirmed that talks have indeed been held between the Reds officials over a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “With Darwin leaving, Ekitike is a concrete target for Liverpool. Liverpool already spoke to the agents of the player at the end of May.

“Liverpool are in regular contact with people close to Hugo Ekitike, so for sure Ekitike remains a player on Liverpool’s list.

“I know there are rumours on several clubs for this kind of striker, but don’t forget Liverpool, because they are still there.”

Competition tough for Ekitike as Darwin Nunez picks from three clubs

Signing a new striker has been a priority for the Reds this summer, with Nunez now being cleared to leave Anfield.

The Uruguayan slipped down the pecking order under Slot this season, making just eight starts in the Premier League, and with the Dutchman never really trusting him to adjust to his tactics and lead the line as their regular No.9.

And having made it clear they will not stand in his way if their valuation is met, the 25-year-old has now emerged as a solid target for three interested clubs.

Indeed, Al-Ahli’s interest is well documented and remains on the table despite the former Benfica man initially rejecting their approach.

Reports in Italy have also revealed Napoli’s strong desire to sign the striker and they are understood to have contacted Liverpool about an initial loan-to-buy deal.

AC Milan are also understood to be keen, though without European football on offer, it remains to be seen how they will finance the deal.

Either way, Liverpool would prefer a cash sale and hope to reclaim as much of their initial £85m lay-out for the striker back as possible.

Signing Ekitike will likely set Liverpool back a sum of £85m (€100m, $116m) with Frankfurt sticking rigidly to their pricing point.

Their determination to hold out for that fee ended Chelsea’s bid to secure his signing ahead of the Club World Cup, while Manchester United have also had a confirmed interest in the player in recent days.

However, given Liverpool’s very obvious need for a new frontman, it would come as no surprise were they to win the race for the 50-goal France Under-21 livewire this summer.

Liverpool transfer latest: Final Wirtz doubt extinguished; Sporting star wanted

Meanwhile, while the Reds hope to have the Wirtz transfer fully signed off and completed by Friday, the only lingering doubt around the player has now been emphatically dismissed and with a trusted journalist also providing details on the exact wages the German will earn at Anfield.

Elsewhere, reports in Portugal claim the Reds are now prepared to spend big money on a deal for a top Sporting CP star this summer amid claims Slot sees him as an ideal successor for a 22-year-old talent.

And on the outgoing front, while Andy Robertson has been strongly linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has explained why any move to Spain could ultimately prevent the Scot from making the dream move he had always intended to make upon leaving Anfield.

