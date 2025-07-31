Liverpool have told Juventus how much they want for Darwin Nunez, according to a reliable Italian publication, as TEAMtalk reveals how the sale of the Uruguay international striker could help Arne Slot and Richard Hughes get a deal done for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Much was expected of Nunez when he joined from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a then club-record fee of £85millon (€98.2m, $112.5m) (including add-ons). The Uruguay international striker scored 34 times in all competitions for Benfica in the 2021/22 campaign, including goals in both legs of the Portuguese giants’ quarter-final tie against Liverpool.

Then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly signed Nunez ahead of Isak, who went on to join Newcastle and could finally be on his way to Anfield this summer.

While Nunez’s work-rate and application have never been in doubt, the Uruguay international has often missed easy chances and has not proved himself to be too prolific in the Premier League.

Just 40 goals and 26 assists in 143 appearances for Liverpool have led to manager Slot and sporting director Hughes deciding to cut ties with the 26-year-old for good.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nunez will ‘100%’ leave Liverpool this summer, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League keen on him.

It has now emerged that Juventus are in talks with Nunez’s agents, as the Serie A club aim to sign the Liverpool striker.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus made ‘initial contacts’ with Liverpool ‘last week’ and have ‘begun discussions’ with Nunez’s agents.

Liverpool are ‘determined’ to sell Nunez this summer and want a minimum of €55m (£47.6m, $63m).

However, the Premier League champions are also open ‘to alternative options, including a loan with an option/obligation to buy upon reaching certain conditions’, which has led Juventus to show a keen interest in him.

Juventus Director of Football, Damien Comolli, has publicly said that talks are going on with Paris Saint-Germain about making Randal Kolo Muani’s loan deal permanent, but Nunez is also in the Bianconeri’s plans as an alternative option.

However, according to Tuttosport, Juventus need to sell Dusan Vlahovic to fund a permanent deal for any striker.

Darwin Nunez sale to fund Alexander Isak move to Liverpool

Liverpool have already signed Hugo Ekitike this summer, and if Isak joins, then Nunez will fall further down the pecking order.

While it remains to be seen if Juventus are able to cough up the fee that Liverpool want for Nunez, Tuttosport’s claim that Al Hilal could try for the Uruguayan striker after being rejected by Isak will also be music to the Merseyside club’s ears.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Nunez is among the players that Liverpool are planning to sell to fund a deal for Isak.

Liverpool sporting director Hughes wants to offload Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa, too, to raise the funds needed for the Newcastle striker, with Luis Diaz already leaving for Bayern Munich for an initial €70million plus €5m in add-ons (a total package worth £65m / $87m),

With sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Newcastle want £150m (€173.5m, $196m) for Isak, Liverpool are now (successfully) working towards getting rid of the players Slot does not need to bring in the star striker that he longs for.

