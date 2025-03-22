Liverpool have already decided to get rid of Federico Chiesa in the summer despite his goal in the Carabao Cup final, with an Italian report revealing Arne Slot’s true feelings about the winger and who is pushing to sign him next.

Chiesa was the only addition to Slot’s squad for the 2024-25 season at Liverpool, forecasted as a futureproof signing to take over from Mohamed Salah in the future as the Egyptian approaches the end of his contract with little clarity over his long-term status, but the new addition has struggled to get going at Anfield. Chiesa scored their consolation goal in the loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, but was only playing as a substitute and has suffered from a serious lack of minutes for one reason or another.

And the writing seems to be on the wall for the former Juventus star ahead of the summer transfer window, with a move away from Merseyside now hotly anticipated by the Italian media.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool have made the early decision to cut Chiesa adrift in the summer. The report notes that the 27-year-old has ‘never convinced’ head coach Slot.

And Calciomercato even claims Liverpool could open up to the idea of sending Chiesa out on loan.

While Chiesa is firmly out of favour at Liverpool, one top manager who still appreciates him is Antonio Conte, who’s said to be interested in signing the winger for Napoli if he remains in charge.

Napoli sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain in January – after Liverpool took a look at the Georgia international as well – and there could be room for a new winger like Chiesa to arrive.

Chiesa stance on Serie A return revealed

Prior to his arrival at Liverpool, Chiesa had spent his entire career in the Italian top-flight, first with Fiorentina and then with Juventus.

Per Calciomercato, he would be open to joining Napoli without hesitation. Their sporting director, Giovanni Manna, used to work at Juventus at the same time as Chiesa.

But it’s Conte who could be the one who really pushes for the signing of Chiesa and could ask president Aurelio De Laurentiis to greenlight a move. Whether the loan avenue is one they’d be looking at or they could offer Liverpool a fee, only time will tell.

Despite a contract until 2028, Chiesa could be set for a swift exit from Liverpool – and he seems to have no problems with heading home to Italy.

When will Chiesa leave Liverpool?