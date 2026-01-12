Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is a target for Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident in their pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, but the Reds are braced for a potential late twist from Manchester City that could force an accelerated move in the current January transfer window.

The 25-year-old England international, whose contract at Selhurst Park expires at the end of the current campaign, has long been on Liverpool’s radar.

Talks advanced significantly last summer before collapsing at the final hurdle, but sources suggest Arne Slot’s side believe they hold the upper hand in the race. Indeed, The Athletic back up our claims over the weekend that Guehi’s preference remains on joining Liverpool and is highly motivated to make the switch to Anfield, viewing it as the ideal next step in his career.

Liverpool’s urgency has intensified following a major defensive setback after young right-back Conor Bradley suffered a significant knee injury during Thursday’s goalless draw against Arsenal.

The Northern Ireland international was stretchered off in stoppage time after going down off the ball, with scans later confirming bone and ligament damage requiring surgery. While not an ACL tear, the issue is serious enough to rule Bradley out for the remainder of the season, leaving Slot short on defensive options at a crucial stage of the season.

This development has prompted Liverpool to consider acting swiftly to bolster their backline.

Palace are open to a January departure if a suitable offer arrives, with asking prices previously hovering around £40m but potentially dropping lower given the contract situation – although a fresh report from The Sun has a slightly different take on that price point.

Liverpool see Guehi as a perfect Anfield fit – composed on the ball, strong in duels, and capable of slotting seamlessly into their high-pressing system alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Man City injuries spark their own Guehi chase

The threat from Manchester City looms large, however.

Pep Guardiola’s side, dealing with their own defensive injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias, have stepped up interest and are prepared to table a substantial bid to secure Guehi immediately rather than risk losing him for free in the summer.

City have already engaged in preliminary talks and could disrupt Liverpool’s plans with a financially compelling package that tempts both player and club.

Guehi’s preference, however, appears to lean toward a move to either Liverpool or Arsenal over City, with some sources claiming he would rather join one of the Merseyside or north London giants.

Bayern Munich are also in the mix, holding an edge in some assessments for a potential free transfer, but Premier League suitors remain aggressive in pushing for a mid-season resolution.

For now, Liverpool are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to pounce if City make a concrete approach.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has also acknowledged the possibility of a January exit if the right offer materialises, underscoring the fluid nature of negotiations.

