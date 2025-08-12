Tottenham Hotspur are set to be disappointed in their quest to sign a top defender, with Liverpool now leading the race for him, as Fabrizio Romano reveals that he is “super-excited” to make the move to Anfield, while Theo Walcott gives his verdict on Marc Guehi moving to Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool have been very busy in the summer transfer window, with the Premier League champions bringing in seven new players. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are among the new stars in manager Slot’s team, as Liverpool aim to become the champions of England yet again next season as well as win the Champions League.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool remain in the hunt for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, despite having an initial bid of £110million (€127.2m, $148.5m) plus add-ons turned down.

Liverpool are also looking for defensive reinforcements before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Jarell Quansah left for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, while Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Liverpool are in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and are also trying to get a deal done with Parma for Giovanni Leoni.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Tottenham want to sign Leoni and value the defender at around €35m (£30.3m, $41m).

However, Parma want at least €40m (£34.6m, $46.7m) guaranteed for the Italy Under-19 international, with Tottenham’s ‘informal approach’ for the centre-back turned down.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are keen on bringing Leoni to Anfield before the summer transfer window closes, with Fabrizio Romano revealing how the defender feels about a potential move to the Premier League champions.

The reliable journalist has claimed that talks between Liverpool and Parma for Leoni are going on, with the 18-year-old centre-back ready to switch to the Reds.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can tell you, and I think this is something important, there were reports in England about Leoni maybe not being convinced, that it will take some hard work to convince the player to go to England.

“Guys, Leoni is super-excited about Liverpool and Liverpool project. So, personal terms are not an issue. Leoni is convinced.

“Who would not be convinced about joining Liverpool? One of the best projects in the world, ambitious coach, ambitious director, fantastic club.

“I think that’s absolutely pointless to mention that. So, Leoni wants to go to Liverpool. And now the two clubs are negotiating.”

Romano added: “Negotiations are going with Parma for Leoni, with the player keen on the move. 18 years old, Italian defender, who did a fantastic season last season in Serie A, was wanted by all the top Italian clubs, but he is heading to Liverpool with negotiations underway.”

READ MORE 🔴 The five Liverpool targets most heavily linked with Anfield transfers to cap off dream summer

Marc Guehi backed for Liverpool success

It is not just Leoni that Liverpool are in talks with, with the Merseyside club also determined to sign Guehi from Palace.

TEAMtalk understands that Guehi has already agreed on personal terms with Liverpool, who are in talks with Palace over a deal worth £35m (€40.5m, $47.3m), including add-ons, according to The Times journalist, Paul Joyce.

Guehi, who is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season, is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott believes that the 25-year-old England international would be a success at Liverpool.

Walcott said on It’s Call Soccer!: “For Guehi, he would fit into that Liverpool team and they have the ball all the time, so he’s not going to be challenged as much.

“He’ll get fitter, he’ll learn so much. To play at Liverpool and be next to Virgil van Dijk, these opportunities might not come again.”

Who is Giovanni Leoni?

By Samuel Bannister

One of the latest big defensive prospects in Italian football, Leoni has worked his way up through the ranks and already has one season of Serie A action behind him by the age of 18.

Born in the Italian capital, he was raised as a Roma supporter. But he never joined his hometown team’s academy, since his family relocated to Padua when he was five years old.

Vigontina were his first youth club, before he developed with Cittadella and ultimately joined Padova as a 12-year-old.

Leoni made his Serie C debut in March 2023, becoming Italy’s youngest professional footballer that season at the age of 16 years and three months.

He made three Coppa Italia appearances for Padova in the first half of the following season before setting out on a loan spell with Sampdoria, stepping up to Serie B in the process and helping his new side reach a play-off spot.

Leoni was an unused substitute in the preliminary round of the play-offs, which Sampdoria lost, and barely two months after his move was made permanent, he was being transferred again.

This time, it was a step up to Serie A for the youngster, still only 17 at the time he was acquired by Parma (his 18th birthday wasn’t until December). Coincidentally, he made 17 appearances in his first Serie A season.

While he statistically doesn’t stand out too much yet, Leoni’s potential makes him attractive to a number of clubs. He has an imposing figure at 6ft 5in, which he makes the most of in aerial duels.

But he also possesses good traits with the ball at his feet and can slot in on the right-hand side of a centre-back department.

That has usually been within a back three so far, but given his ability to play in the middle of that kind of backline, he should be able to adapt to a back four as well. In fact, he was trusted to be at the heart of Parma’s defence in games against the likes of Napoli and Lazio towards the end of the 2024-25 season.

Parma’s head coach at the time, Cristian Chivu, earned a step up to Inter over the summer. And after taking the job, the former Ajax, Roma and Inter defender backed Leoni for a bigger destiny as well, stating his expectations of Leoni becoming a full international for Italy on a regular basis.

So far, Leoni has represented his nation at under-18 and under-19 level. He was named in Italy’s preliminary squad for the under-21 European Championship this summer as well, but didn’t make the final cut.

His trajectory is certainly an upwards one, though, and after the incremental increases in quality he has shown so far, the big boys are now circling.

Latest Liverpool news: New Isak bid details, rising star won’t join

A reliable source has revealed the details of Liverpool’s potential second bid for Alexander Isak, as Newcastle United plan to hold urgent meetings this week.

Man Utd could help Liverpool in their quest to sign Isak, with Newcastle taking a shine to a striker that Amorim wants to rid.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have decided not to try to sign a rising superstar, who himself does not fancy leaving his club even for the Premier League champions.