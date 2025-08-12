Darren Bent has told Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard he’s “under pressure” if a Premier League star joins, as he’s “nowhere near” the player he used to be.

Arsenal‘s battles up at the top of the Premier League have seen them finish second three seasons in a row. They’ve recruited well in the hopes that they finally go one better this season.

Big transfers such as those of Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres, as well as some other additions, should help the Gunners become even more competitive.

There are still other big players in Arsenal’s sights, with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze having been linked all summer.

Eze plays in the same role as Gunners captain Odegaard, and former Premier League striker Bent has warned the Norwegian midfielder about the potential signing.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “He’d [Odegaard] have to look himself in the mirror…I don’t know what’s happened since the ankle injury but he just hasn’t looked the same and even pre-season he hasn’t looked nowhere near the Odegaard we saw a couple of years ago.

“Six goals in all comps, 11 assists. Not good enough for him, not good enough for him at all.

“I think if Arsenal were to go and sign Eze from Crystal Palace, then you’ve got an option there.

“Because, he can play 10 or he can play off the left and that will put him [Odegaard] under more pressure because at the minute he’s the captain, he’s not really being challenged or pushed, he’s almost coasting through games at the minute.”

DON’T MISS: The stunning Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with two more big-money signings to follow Gyokeres

Eze’s Arsenal chances

Eze had 16 goal contributions in the Premier League last season and Odegaard had just 11, so the former is currently more worthy of a starting place, and would surely up his production with better players around him.

It has been suggested that Eze is open to a move to the Emirates.

However, north London rivals Tottenham are also in the mix, with reports stating they’ll offer £55million for Eze.

Arsenal are not yet convinced if they should be going after him, though, hesitating due to not knowing whether they can justify adding another No.10, per TEAMtalk sources.

If they don’t sign Eze and Odegaard gets back into form, everything will be good, but if they decide against the move and the captain does not hit the heights again, Arsenal might regret not making a move.

Arsenal round-up: Zinchenko sale authorised

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko this window.

That comes amid the suggestion that Fenerbahce have made an official offer for the left-back.

Meanwhile, Arsenal remain interested in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in this window, according to reports.

They are said to want to loan him in initially, though TEAMtalk is aware of Manchester City interest in a permanent deal.

Who’s Arsenal’s best Prem signing in last decade?