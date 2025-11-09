Liverpool are reportedly planning a HUGE €100m bid for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, and the Italian giants are eyeing potential replacements in anticipation of his exit.

Arne Slot will prioritise strengthening his defence in the coming transfer windows, with Ibrahima Konate’s future in doubt and summer signing Giovanni Leoni sidelined with a serious injury.

The Reds narrowly missed out on signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi over the summer, and they have a shortlist of alternative targets in case they miss out on the England defender again.

According to Italian outlet Ilgiorno, Liverpool are preparing to test Inter’s resolve with a €100m (£88m / $116m) for Bastoni in 2026 – though it isn’t made clear whether this will arrive in January or next summer.

Bastoni’s links with Liverpool are a hot topic on the continent at the moment, with Spanish outlets claiming similar earlier this week.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Europe. Bastoni is an integral part of Inter’s squad, having started all but one of their Serie A matches this term, helping them to keep four clean sheets and scoring one goal.

Ilgiorno go into more detail, claiming that Inter have identified several defensive targets amid the speculation: Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and, interestingly, Palace skipper Guehi are said to be among them.

READ MORE 🔴 The predicted Liverpool XI against Man City as Slot drops summer signing and makes tactical tweak

Liverpool interest in Inter Milan star confirmed

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher provided an exclusive insight into the Bastoni speculation earlier this week, and confirmed that Liverpool, along with Tottenham, are admirers of his.

However, luring him from Inter will be a big challenge – and may even be impossible in January.

“Bastoni is very happy at Inter and would only move for the right project but the Premier League is something that interests him and there is interest from England,” Fletcher told TEAMtalk on November 6.

“Liverpool and Tottenham have both extensively scouted him, while Manchester City and Manchester United have both have him shortlisted.

“January feels very unlikely for any sort of movement but the summer of 2026 could paint a different picture.”

And interestingly, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones exclusively revealed on November 3 that Inter are seriously considering an approach for Guehi in January.

TEAMtalk has been told that Guehi is very open-minded about where he moves next, and will consider options outside of England.

Inter will walk away if Guehi does not take kindly to their approach over a mid-season move, as the star continues to weigh up his options in 2026 after deciding not to renew his Crystal Palace contract, with his current deal expiring next summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Szoboszlai ‘panic’ / Barcelona threat

Meanwhile, Manchester City are keeping tabs on the situation of Liverpool playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai, according to a shock report.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Szoboszlai, which has led to the Reds ‘panicking’ over his contract renewal talks.

In other news, Barcelona have reportedly ‘opened talks’ over a potential move for Lyon winger Malick Fofana, who is on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.