Chelsea will find their resolve tested to the limit this summer over their willingness to keep an in-demand star out of Real Madrid’s clutches, amid claims a determined Los Blancos president, Florentino Perez, is ready to launch a huge offer for his services – while sources have explained why the Blues may have a real fight on their hands to retain the player’s services.

Real Madrid have endured a difficult season so far, trailing Barcelona in the LaLiga title race and having failed to finish in the top eight places in the Champions League, meaning they will need to overcome Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in a two-legged play-off if they are to reach the last 16.

With the club currently in a something of a state of transition, big changes are expected this summer, both in the playing staff and on the coaching department, with Perez and Co carefully wading through the candidates to become their next permanent boss.

And with the rebuilding of their midfield expected to form a big part of their summer strategy, one name that has consistently been linked with a move to the Bernabeu over the last few months is Enzo Fernandez.

Having just recently gone through the 150-game barrier for the Blues, the Argentine has established himself as one of the first names on the Chelsea teamsheet.

However, after our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, confirmed back all the way back in March 2025 that Fernandez was on Real Madrid’s radar, speculation linking the 25-year-old to the Bernabeu has never been far away.

Now, new reports in Spain claim an ‘obsessed’ Perez is preparing to put his money where his mouth is and launch a staggering €140m (£121m, $165m) move to prise the 38-times capped Argentina midfielder away from Stamford Bridge.

And according to Fichajes, there is a growing belief that a deal is there to be done with Fernandez having learned of Chelsea’s apparent willingness to cash in, and with his asking price having been ‘leaked’.

Furthermore, the report claims Chelsea’s willingness to sell is fuelled by the star’s ‘desire to leave London’, where they report he is ‘tired of the environment’ after three years in the English capital.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Enzo Fernandez to leave Chelsea? What are sources saying…

While talk of a £121m sale would see the Blues making a profit on their original £106m investment, there appears to be no hurry from the Blues hierarchy to force the midfielder out.

However, claims that the player is unsettled will potentially cause alarm bells at Stamford Bridge and transfer journalist Dean Jones has previously revealed that the midfielder’s future in London does look ‘uncertain’ beyond this season.

Jones told us: “Real Madrid sources say the club have been given indications that Chelsea would be willing to sell Enzo Fernandez at the right price.

“The midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain beyond this season, and Madrid have been monitoring the situation closely.

“While some Chelsea players are considered untouchable, it is understood that the Argentina international is not entirely off-limits.

“Sources suggest that initial exploratory talks have hinted, via intermediaries, that Chelsea could become open to a summer deal if their valuation is met.

“The player joined Chelsea for £106.8million – so any transfer is going to become one of the most significant fees ever seen in La Liga.”

Despite that, our reporter Fletcher made clear back in October that Fernandez is seen as a ‘vital’ player to the Chelsea project and BlueCo would be loath to cash in on a player who still has six years remaining on his contract.

Chelsea pinpoint possible €120m Fernandez heir; Spurs eye Blues old boy

More recent links to Fernandez with Real Madrid have also prompted some speculation that Chelsea are already casting their eyes over would-be replacements in their midfield engine room.

To that end, a report on January 19 suggested new Blues boss Liam Rosenior had recommended one of French football’s best midfielders as the ideal midfield upgrade for Fernandez in 2026. Any deal, though, would likely see Chelsea reinvesting the entirety of the fortunes received for Fernandez.

Elsewhere, we can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur made discreet enquiries over a former Chelsea winger during the final days of the winter transfer window, only to find their efforts failing to advance.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.