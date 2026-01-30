Tottenham expecting late interest in disgruntled forward who could copy Man Utd star’s strategy – Sources

Tottenham are bracing themselves for potential late new interest in Mathys Tel as the transfer deadline approaches, though the youngster could copy the strategy Kobbie Mainoo deployed at Manchester United.

The French forward has grown increasingly frustrated with his situation at Spurs and is not fully convinced by Thomas Frank’s faith in him.

The 20-year-old still harbours ambitions of breaking into France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, and his lack of opportunities haven’t helped in that regard.

Furthermore, there have been suggestions he’s not best pleased with primarily being used on the left wing when he does feature. Tel views himself as a central striker.

Tel has been weighing up how best to handle the scenario, particularly with outside interest beginning to surface and Paris FC – not to be confused with PSG – openly registering their desire to sign him.

One possible route Tel is considering is to keep his head down, continue working hard and attempt to outlast Frank – who is under mounting pressure.

It would mirror the approach taken by Kobbie Mainoo at Man Utd during Ruben Amorim’s turbulent spell.

Mainoo’s request to leave last summer via the loan route was blocked. Rather than kick up a fuss, he remained professional despite barely featuring in the first half of the season and his patience was later rewarded once Michael Carrick took charge.

Spurs, for their part, want Tel to remain at the club and have made that position clear to him this month.

However, their stance could yet be tested, with a growing expectation that intermediaries will arrive with late proposals before the window shuts.

