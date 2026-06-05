Arne Slot managed to offend a number of players with a joke while at Liverpool

Arne Slot did himself no favours in his pursuit of winning over his Liverpool players as he ‘needled’ summer signings with Bundesliga jokes, according to a stunning new report that has shed new light over his sacking at Anfield.

The Dutchman was sacked at the end of last month after he could only guide the Reds to a trophyless season and fifth place in the Premier League.

After winning the Premier League during his first season, it was rumoured that Champions League qualification, which he achieved, would likely save him from the boot.

However, news broke on May 30 that Liverpool had parted company with Slot, after two years in charge, and Andoni Iraola has already replaced the former Feyenoord head coach.

A Liverpool statement announcing Slot’s exit read: “That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying.

“The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.

“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title.”

A report in The Athletic earlier this week revealed that ‘sources close to a number of senior players insist it’s not fair to suggest that Slot had “lost the dressing room”‘ before his exit from Liverpool.

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Slot offended eight Liverpool stars with Bundesliga jibe

However, he didn’t help himself if reports in Germany are to be believed with Bild claiming that the Liverpool head coach offended eight players with a stunning barb about playing in the Bundesliga compared to the Premier League.

The report insists that Slot ‘crossed the line’ as he ‘needled’ summer signings Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong as they looked to get up to speed after their moves from the Bundesliga.

Bild wrote: ‘For example, he needled summer signings with questions like, “Did you win the Premier League?” When analyzing players with Bundesliga experience, he made comments along the lines of, “You can play like that in Germany.”

‘To put things in perspective: In 2025 alone, Florian Wirtz (23), Jeremie Frimpong (25, both from Leverkusen), and Hugo Ekitike (23, from Frankfurt) arrived from the Bundesliga for a combined transfer fee of more than €250 million.

‘Their teammates [Ibrahima] Konate, [Dominik] Szoboszlai, [Ryan] Gravenberch, and Endo also originally came directly from Germany; record signing [Alexander] Isak also played for Dortmund. Understandably, Slot’s words didn’t go down well with them.’