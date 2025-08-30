£30m Marc Guehi transfer on IF Liverpool accept crazy Crystal Palace condition

Crystal Palace have told Liverpool that they are ready to sell Marc Guehi for £30million but only if Arne Slot’s side are willing to send Joe Gomez the other way, according to two reliable sources, as TEAMtalk analyses why such a swap deal would not make sense for the defending Premier League champions.

Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window, as sporting director Richard Hughes and manager Arne Slot have added eight new players to the squad that won the Premier League title last season.

Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are among the players that Liverpool have brought in, as the Reds aim to become the champions of England for the second successive season and also win the Champions League.

Liverpool are also determined to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Signing a new centre-back is also on Liverpool’s agenda, despite the arrival of 18-year-old Italian defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma earlier this summer.

Crystal Palace defender Guehi is Liverpool’s top target, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, on July 3 that the defending Premier League champions have already agreed on personal terms with the England international centre-back.

Guehi is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season and has no intension of signing a new deal.

Palace are willing to cash in on the 25-year-old now, but the sticking point has been the transfer fee.

According to BBC Sport, Palace are willing to sell Guehi to Liverpool for £30million (€34.7m, $40.5m), but they have laid down a major condition.

Palace, who won the FA Cup last season and beat Liverpool in the FA Community Shield, want Gomez on loan as part of the deal.

The report has claimed that Palace would give ‘serious consideration’ to accepting £30m (€34.7m, $40.5m) for Guehi, but only if Gomez joins Oliver Glasner’s side on loan for the 2025/26 campaign.

BBC Sport has reported that Liverpool would not consider such a deal and would ‘reject’ if a formal offer came in from Palace for Guehi.

Joe Gomez for Marc Guehi not on for Liverpool

The Times journalist, Paul Joyce, has also reported Palace’s interest in a deal for Gomez, adding that Liverpool are not willing to accept such a transfer.

Joyce wrote on X at 3:29pm on August 30: “Liverpool would not agree to Joe Gomez moving on loan to Crystal Palace as a makeweight in a potential deal for Marc Guehi.

“Palace have been looking at that possibility but a non starter for Liverpool due to Gomez versatility.”

As things stand, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni and Rhys Williams are the recognised centre-backs on Liverpool’s books.

Konate and Van Dijk are the first-choice centre-back pairing for Slot, while Leoni is only 18 and is new to the Premier League and Williams is 24 now and has made just 19 appearances for the Liverpool first team so far in his career.

Gomez has been a utility player for Liverpool for much of his career, and his ability to play in a number of positions in defence makes him an asset, especially when there are injuries and suspensions, although it must be noted that the Reds are well covered in the full-back positions following the arrivals of Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

AC Milan are also interested in Gomez, but even if Liverpool sign Guehi, Slot needs the 28-year-old in his squad to have a successful season and not leave himself short.

While Guehi would be an upgrade on Gomez, it would be crazy for Liverpool to accede to Palace’s demands and send the latter to Selhurst Park.

