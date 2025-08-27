Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who wants to sign Marc Guehi from Liverpool

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a major signing this week, with a report revealing that the star already has a gentleman’s agreement in place with his club to let him move to Anfield.

Despite winning the Premier League title with relative ease last season, Liverpool have been hugely active in the summer transfer window and have made eight new additions to the squad. Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili are the players that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has handed to manager Arne Slot.

The Reds are not done yet, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Liverpool are planning to make a new and improved bid for Alexander Isak, with personal terms having already been agreed with the Newcastle United striker.

Liverpool are also in the market to bring in a new centre-back before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Jarell Quansah left for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, while Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been Liverpool’s top defender target throughout the summer.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, back on July 3 that Liverpool had already agreed on personal terms with Guehi.

Guehi is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season, and the England international central defender does not plan on signing a new deal.

While Palace realise that they will have to sell Guehi this summer and not run the risk of losing him on a free at the end of the season, the sticking point has always been the fee.

According to Football Insider, Guehi will ‘complete a move to Liverpool’ this week after Palace’s match against Fredrikstad on Thursday evening.

Palace will take on Fredrikstad away from home at the Nye Fredrikstad Stadion in the second leg of the Conference League play-off round tie on Thursday.

Guehi has ‘an agreement’ in place with Palace that he can leave once the tie is over, with the Eagles leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Liverpool ‘are close to finalising a fee with Palace’, according to the report, which has added that while the defending Premier League champions will not increase their initial offer of £35million (€40.6m, $47.1m), they will make ‘a minor adjustment on the add-ons’.

What is Fabrizio Romano saying about Marc Guehi to Liverpool?

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has also given his take on Guehi’s current situation.

While Romano has not been as bold as Football Insider to claim that the defender is on the verge of joining Liverpool, the transfer guru has reported that Palace are ready to sell him if they get a replacement.

Romano wrote on X at 3:35pm on August 27: “Understand Liverpool remain in active talks to sign Marc Guehi immediately.

“#LFC are ready to pay over £30m now to get the deal done… but it depends on Crystal Palace.

“If Palace find replacement and let him go, Guehi already said yes to the Reds.”

