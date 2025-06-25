Liverpool are very much keen on a move for Marc Guehi this summer, but won’t rush into his signing with a deal very much dependent on two conditions, while journalist James Pearce has named the major summer target whom Arne Slot has already missed out on.

The Reds have been on a one-way ticket to paradise ever since Slot stepped through the doors as Jurgen Klopp’s successor last summer. And a close to dream first season at the helm saw Liverpool romp to the Premier League crown, ultimately winning by a 10-point margin, and with the achievement all the more remarkable given the Reds only added Federico Chiesa to their squad.

All that, though, has changed this summer as Slot has sought to put his own stamp on the Premier League champions’ squad. Four names have already been brought in this window, and a fifth – in Milos Kerkez – will be officially announced imminently.

The Reds, though, are still not done and moves to bring in a new centre half and a new striker are next on the radar, though, as explained earlier on Wednesday morning, a series of big-money sales will likely be needed first.

The defender top of Slot’s wishlist is now Crystal Palace rock Guehi, who is expected to be on the move this summer with just a year left on his deal.

However, as Pearce explained on the Walk On podcast, a deal to bring the 24-year-old centre-half to Anfield will hinge on two factors – who comes in for him and how much Palace will demand.

Drawing comparisons to Slot’s failed pursuit for another £50m target, Pearce explained: “Even just a few months ago, Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth ends up going to Real Madrid. There’s no question that Liverpool would have loved to have signed him.

“I think that shows you what the preferred profile is, but it doesn’t mean that Liverpool wouldn’t do something different in the right circumstances. But I think in this case, with Guehi, the right circumstances will literally be how much is the package going to be, and does it represent a really decent market opportunity?

“I think a lot of that will depend what kind of competition there is for him, because obviously, Palace will want an auction, won’t they? They want to drive up the price as much as possible.”

Liverpool face strong competition for Marc Guehi

The Reds will, understandably, be far from alone in their pursuit of Guehi.

The 23-times capped England regular, valued at around £70m by Palace, but likely to leave for a fee some distance less, has been linked with moves to three other Premier League sides, all alerted by his likely availability this summer.

To that end, the Eagles are understood to be happy to bide their time to see what offers roll in and it is expected that any move to sell him could be done much later in the summer.

We can reveal the defender remains very much on the wanted list at his former club, Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca a confirmed admirer. There is strong competition too from London rivals, Tottenham, while Newcastle’s efforts to bring him to the North-East are also well documented after Eddie Howe’s side held extensive talks over a deal last summer.

Wherever Guehi moves to, he will do so expecting to be a first-team regular; a situation perhaps slightly more complicated at Anfield given Slot’s preference to lean on Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate as his first-choice pairing.

However, Konate is yet to agree a new deal at Anfield and is said to have been left “disappointed” by the club’s latest contract proposal to him.

With just a year left on his deal, a possible sale this summer cannot be wholly ruled out.

And while Van Dijk has committed to a new two-year contract, at the age of 34 next month, Liverpool are wary that the player is now very much in the autumn of his career.

Despite that, Palace are understood to be preparing for Guehi’s exit and having opened talks with Sporting CP over a possible deal to sign their highly-rated defender Ousmane Diomande.

Either way, talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent can certainly see why Guehi would be tempted by a possible move to Anfield this summer.

“It’s a difficult one, but if Liverpool come calling, certainly with the way Liverpool are recruiting at the minute, that’s the place to go,” he explained.

“I get it, he might have to go there and battle for his place, but I think Konate has got one year left, he’s got one year left, but I think it might be best for all parties, including the player.

“Liverpool sell Konate to Real Madrid, if they’re willing to pay, and then they buy Guehi.

“That’s the problem then, neither player goes for free, you get a fee for both players, and I think Guehi can go to Liverpool and start.

“Of course he’s going to have one eye on the World Cup next year, I think he’ll be in that, he’s far too good of a defender to not be in it.

“I wouldn’t like to see him go to Liverpool because that’s making them stronger, but it’s just weird that Liverpool have a centre-half who’s got a year left and he’s being courted by Real Madrid, and Guehi has a year left.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Striker wire wanted next;

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg has confirmed Liverpool remain ‘seriously interested’ in signing Hugo Ekitike this summer but have some big hurdles to clear before they can secure their next major summer signing, not least the sale of a star who has been cleared to leave by Slot.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United have taken a big step towards stopping Alexander Isak from joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

And finally, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Rangers are keen on a summer deal for a Liverpool left-back.

How Marc Guehi compared to Jarell Quansah in 2024/25