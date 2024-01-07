Liverpool masterplan revealed as Klopp picks from two wingers and three midfielders after already selecting priority defender

A report has revealed six exciting targets Liverpool are considering for either transfer window in 2024, including three options to complete their midfield rebuild.

Liverpool are yet to make any concrete moves towards a first signing of 2024, but were active in each of the past four January transfer windows, so could be worth keeping an eye on this month amid their pursuit of the Premier League title.

But they have been known to make calculated transfer decisions, which means they might already be planning for the summer as well.

With that in mind, CaughtOffside has provided an update on which players are on their radar this year.

First of all, the website explains that their priority target in defence is Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP.

Finding a left-footed centre-back would rectify a missing element of the Liverpool squad. It is also important for them to think of who could be a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Inacio could tick both of those boxes thanks to the way he has been developing in Portugal. To prise him out of Lisbon, though, Liverpool might need to meet his €60m release clause.

In the next third of the pitch, three targets remain in mind for midfield, despite Liverpool bringing in four new players to that territory in the summer.

Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach and Khephren Thuram from Nice are still being linked after already being targeted in the last transfer window.

In addition, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Schalke starlet Assan Ouedraogo.

There is a sense that Liverpool might still want a younger defensive midfielder than summer signing Wataru Endo, although not all of those players fit the exact tactical criteria.

Finally, attack is perhaps the most likely area Liverpool could look at in January, due to Mohamed Salah’s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Two high-profile targets are mentioned in the report: Pedro Neto from Wolves and Johan Bakayoko from PSV.

In many of these cases, though, Liverpool might not have a clear run at the players they admire.

For instance, CaughtOffside reminds that Arsenal are equally interested in Neto, while Ouedraogo is on the radar of Bayern Munich.

There was also a concrete attempt by Brentford to sign Bakayoko in the summer, but it is unclear if their interest remains.

What should Liverpool priority be?

With three positions in mind to reinforce, Liverpool will be weighing up which ones they can strengthen immediately and which they can afford to wait for.

As stated, Salah’s absence means there is a void on the right wing at the moment, but whoever comes in would have to accept the fact they would be behind the Egyptian in the pecking order upon his return.

Therefore, it might be wrong to expect a major arrival in that role, but Liverpool are always keen to have a competitive squad, so who knows?

Centre-back might be the area to prioritise, especially with Joel Matip currently injured and nearing the end of his spell with the club.

They have found a way to cope in midfield, although Endo’s upturn in form preceded his exit for the Asian Cup as well.

All in all, it would be ideal to add to any of the roles they have in mind, but it might be a topic for the summer unless they can find the right deals.

