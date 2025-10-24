There’s mounting speculation Liverpool will win the race to sign Antoine Semenyo and could even complete a deal as early as January, and a Reds expert has weighed in with his take on the developing situation.

Even if Mohamed Salah weren’t slumping right now, Liverpool must sign a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old sooner rather than later. The Reds have often brought a replacement in for an outgoing star before that outgoing star has actually left. Indeed, Darwin Nunez was bought while Roberto Firmino was still in situ and Luis Diaz arrived six months before Sadio Mane left, to name just two examples.

Bournemouth’s Semenyo, 25, is understood to be on Liverpool’s radar. The i paper recently stated Liverpool are huge admirers of the right-footer who is equally adept at playing off the left or right. They also stated the Reds could ‘push the button’ on a January move.

Semenyo’s contract at Bournemouth contains a release clause, though how much it’s worth is a closely guarded secret.

That report was followed by a spectacular update from an admittedly unreliable source that claimed Semenyo wants to join Liverpool above all other suitors.

Now, the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, has shed further light on the situation.

‘Bournemouth would demand north of £75million for in-form Antoine Semenyo, according to sources, with Liverpool and others said to be keeping tabs on the Ghana international,’ wrote Steele.

‘Interest is not advanced at this stage but Liverpool Confidential has spoken to insiders who insist the Premier League champions are one of several clubs closely monitoring the 25-year-old forward.

‘Bournemouth would be extremely reluctant to entertain a conversation around selling Semenyo in January and any move would likely be slated for next summer.

‘The Cherries are in a strong financial position having sold Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool respectively for around £155m.

‘They are also fourth in the table with realistic ambitions of a first-ever European push under talented coach Andoni Iraola, so it would take an astronomical offer to tempt them to the negotiating table in the winter.

‘But sources have told Confidential that £75m is around the figure Bournemouth would be looking for in the summer – though this could change if Semenyo continues in the rich vein of form he is in, with six goals and three assists in eight league games this season.’

Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, is the man who originally signed Semenyo at Bournemouth. However, Hughes will not know the exact details of Semenyo’s release clause given it was re-negotiated when he signed a new deal with the Cherries in July.

In the event Liverpool were to sign Semenyo, he could make an instant impact at Anfield when offsetting Salah’s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations.

That tournament runs from December 21 until January 18 and Semenyo’s Ghana have not qualified.

Liverpool are by no means the only side with a keen interest in the versatile winger.

The Mail noted Tottenham and Manchester United both registered interest in the player in the last summer window. Chelsea must be contended with too if it becomes apparent Semenyo is changing clubs.

However, Liverpool may yet hold the advantage through the presence of Hughes who ‘retains good relations with his former club.’

Hughes was initially a figure of ridicule at Liverpool after overseeing a lacklustre first two windows at the helm.

Yet Liverpool went on to win the Premier League with the squad he largely left unchanged and as we all know, he helped Liverpool pull off the two biggest signings of last summer when landing Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

