Kalvin Phillips and James Trafford could be the first two players to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window, according to reports.

During an appearance on the Express and Star Wolves Podcast, journalist Liam Keen said he ‘can confirm’ that the club ‘considered’ signing Phillips in the summer. While Wolves decided against moving for the midfielder at that stage, Keen speculated over whether they could renew their interest, as long as new boss Rob Edwards gives the green light.

Phillips has been free to leave Man City permanently during several transfer windows. He has had loan spells at West Ham United and Ipswich Town after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad.

How Phillips and Trafford fell out of favour

Phillips joined in a £42m deal from Leeds United, but it quickly became apparent he was not good enough

Trafford returned to City in the summer after shining in the Championship with Burnley

He made just three Premier League starts before City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG

Phillips’ only appearance this season came against Huddersfield Town in the third round of the League Cup, lasting just seven minutes.

The 29-year-old was previously linked with a loan move to Everton, but we quickly explained why that is impossible. Due to transfer regulations, Everton would have to sign Phillips on a permanent basis.

Phillips has also been tipped to return to Leeds on numerous occasions, but it remains to be seen if the Whites would be open to such a deal.

READ MORE 🔥 Rodrygo gets Real Madrid career advice from Dunga as Man City plan €80m bid amid Pep Guardiola involvement

Trafford could follow Phillips out of City

Trafford, meanwhile, is being targeted by Aston Villa, as per Football Insider.

Villa recruitment chiefs have supposedly identified Trafford as a goalkeeper who can compete with Emi Martinez for the No 1 spot before eventually becoming his successor.

But Unai Emery’s side would have to overcome Newcastle United to land the English shot-stopper.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on Friday that Newcastle have reopened talks with Trafford’s agent, having failed to land him over the summer.

Trafford does not want this to be a ‘wasted year’ that costs him a place in the England World Cup squad, so he is eager to get out of City by any means.

We understand Newcastle could sign the 23-year-old on an initial loan that includes a £25m buy clause.

Not only have the Magpies been put on alert by Trafford’s difficult situation, but they also need a replacement for Nick Pope amid his persistent shoulder issue.

While Phillips would not recoup as much money for City as Trafford, selling the duo would be a timely boost to Pep Guardiola’s transfer funds.

Nathan Ake and Mateo Kovacic have also been linked with January moves away from the Cityzens. Although, the final decision ultimately rests with Guardiola, as he will not want to put his squad at risk of an injury crisis.

Man City news: Guardiola target; Man Utd battle

Meanwhile, Guardiola has personally endorsed City moving for a Bundesliga winger, as per a report.

City have also been linked with an Eintracht Frankfurt full-back who has been praised for his speed.

Our sources confirm that City and United are tussling for his capture.