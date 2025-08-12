Pep Guardiola will be happy to splash the cash on a Real Madrid star for Manchester City

There are early indications that Manchester City will be able to satisfy Real Madrid financially in order to land Rodrygo, according to TEAMtalk sources.

Real Madrid are pricing him up at €100million (£86.2m, €116m), but sources say that will not deter City from entering negotiations if they now get a genuine feeling he is ready to leave Spain.

He has been weighing up his future all summer amid links to Arsenal – but ideally has not wanted to leave Madrid. Liverpool have also been linked.

Rodrygo has always wanted to play for Pep Guardiola – and City considered signing him in the past – but he now fits better with how they need depth in terms of the positions he can play and the verve he could bring to the left wing.

Arsenal had been hoping he might become available on loan. Their failure to offload Leandro Trossard has made a new left-sided attacker on a permanent deal look unlikely, so a temporary route was the plan if Madrid could be persuaded.

Over at City, there is less fear over the price Madrid would put on him. And they would also be confident of matching expectations around personal terms.

If they lose Tottenham target Savinho as well as Jack Grealish, who is joining Everton, there is a growing chance they consider making one of the biggest signings of the summer to add a sparkling new edge to their attack as they aim to battle Liverpool and Arsenal next term.

City making space on wing as double exit nears

City forward Grealish is heading out on loan to Everton, freeing up some space on the wing, though he only started seven Premier League games last term, so it’s not as if there are a lot of opportunities up for grabs now.

Should Savinho leave too, though, there would then be more minutes for a new player.

Tottenham are working on a deal for Savinho after he was initially said to have been offered to the north London club.

The winger started 21 Premier League games last term and was directly involved in 11 goals, so the quality of Rodrygo potentially being added to replace him could be huge.

Man City round-up: Xavi Simons in sight

Though Rodrygo is the main wing target at City, reports suggest they are also interested in the signing of Xavi Simons.

They are attempting to lure him away from Chelsea, where he looks most likely to move to at the moment.

Meanwhile, City will be forced to axe some players from their squad to stay in line with UEFA rules.

After Grealish, with James McAtee likely to follow him out the door, there is speculation over the futures of Kalvin Phillips, Ederson and Stefan Ortega.

